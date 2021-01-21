BMW G310 Twins Are Now Costlier Than Before

BMW Motorrad India is yet another manufacturer that has announced a price hike. Earlier in early December when some automakers announced a price hike across their portfolio, the after-effects of the global pandemic seemed pretty evident. Cut to mid-Jan, almost all if not all automakers have announced some kind of price hike in their portfolio and BMW Motorrad is no different.

More details

The reason for the hike is pretty clear throughout. Increasing costs of raw materials and their procurement which directly affects the output cost further has been the major reason of all the hikes thus far.

Both the motorcycles from BMW Motorrad, the G 310 R and the G 310 GS now cost an extra INR 5,000, over their respective ex-showroom price. The G 310 R is a naked motorcycle while the G 310 GS is an adventure bike. The G 310 R now starts from INR 2.5 Lakh while the G 310 GS now begins at INR 2.90 Lakh. Ever since the launch of the 310 siblings in India around October 2020, BMW Motorrad has registered an excellent growth in sales figures. Also, a large majority of their total sales figures have been clocked by the “Baby Beemers,” the 310 twins.

The primary rivals to these motorcycles are the KTM Duke 390 and the KTM 390 adventure which are however way costlier than the 310 twins. Although, KTM offers an affordable option for the 390 adventure, which is the 250 adventure which costs less than the 310 GS. Interestingly, the BS4 versions of the 310 twins retailed at a higher number than their BS6 versions.

Mechanically, these motorcycles are powered by the same 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which puts out 33.5BHP of peak power @9250 RPM and 28Nm of peak torque @7200 RPM. In the BS6 guise, BMW gave the 310 twins some subtle tweaks and some new paint jobs. Suspension duties are taken care of by USD forks up front and a rear monoshock. Braking comes from disc brakes on both wheels. Some noteworthy features include full LED lighting, an assist and slipper clutch and ride-by-wire.