BMW F 450 GS Production Commences in India; Big Reveal Expected at India Bike Week

There’s a new buzz in the adventure bike space. BMW has officially commenced production of the F 450 GS in India, and yes, it’s happening at the TVS plant at Hosur in Tamil Nadu. This is the very same place where BMW and TVS have been silently growing their partnership for years. They recently celebrated crossing 2 lakh units produced together and now, this new 450 GS rolls out almost like a celebration gift.
Most people have already guessed what’s next in the riding community.
This motorcycle will most likely make its first appearance in India at India Bike Week 2025, between 19-20 December. It is that sort of event where you can literally hear the excitement in the air. BMW usually likes making big announcements at big stages, so IBW fits the bill perfectly.
In some cities, dealers have already jumped ahead and they have started to take unofficial reservations, anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000, completely refundable. Nothing official yet, but it shows one thing: riders are ready before the company says anything.
Worldwide, the F 450 GS made noise at EICMA 2025 earlier this month.
BMW has planned four versions for India:
- Basic
- Exclusive
- Sport
- GS Trophy
Different styles, different electronics, same heart: that is usually how BMW builds the GS family.
Now the interesting bit: the engine.
This isn’t a reworked old motor; it’s an all-new 420cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin making 48 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The numbers sound friendly-not too wild, not too soft. There’s confirmation of a six-speed manual, and some talk suggests a semi-automatic option might follow later. If that happens, it will make the bike even more appealing to long-distance riders.
A few small things slipped out too.
Like the knob-adjustable windscreen, which is one of those small but significant niceties on long rides: You stop once, twist it, and the wind stops punching you in the helmet. Simple joys.
And now, the biggest question everybody keeps asking: Price.
Some even hope that BMW will spring a surprise with something around ₹4.50 lakh ex-showroom. That would be optimistic, but if they do manage it, the F 450 GS could simply explode in the market. If too high, though, and many riders might shift attention elsewhere.
Conclusion
The F 450 GS already feels important: production has started, the pieces are in place, and riders are waiting with their wallets half-open. Now it is really just about one thing-what price BMW announces at India Bike Week, and how soon these bikes start reaching showrooms.