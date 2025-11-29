Kia Opens First Shine Zone in Jaipur — Premium Detailing, Ceramic Coating & Full Car Care Now at Dealerships!

Kia has entered the car-detailing space with its first Shine Zone studio in Jaipur. It is located within a Kia dealership and gives owners a place to get proper paint protection and interior care without visiting outside shops. The studio has trained personnel, specialized equipment and a clean layout that is specifically designed to do cosmetic treatments.
What Shine Zone Offers
- Ceramic coating to protect the paint
- Interior enhancements in seats and cabin materials
- AC disinfectant cleaning
- Underbody rust protection
- Work handled by Kia-trained technicians
Each job follows a fixed process so the results look neat and consistent across different cars.
Why Kia Set Up Shine Zone
At the launch, Atul Sood, Senior VP of Sales & Marketing at Kia India, said customers today seek convenience, transparency, and quality work. Kia is trying to give people trusted workmanship and less running around.
This also helps avoid confusion around materials and warranty, as the technicians already know the finishes and components used on Kia models.
Pilot Project Before a Larger Rollout
Jaipur is the test bed for Shine Zone. Expansion will depend on customer response. Kia hasn’t announced numbers or timelines but says the plan is simple: if feedback from Jaipur is good, this concept can be pushed into big cities.
This certainly fits a trend:
People are increasingly willing to pay for paint protection, especially ceramic coatings. It’s no longer something that is restricted to really high-end cars, but has become fairly mainstream. Price range varies from Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000, depending on car size and coating type.
Why Do It at the Dealership
For dealerships, Shine Zone isn’t a service so much as a new revenue stream. With EVs needing fewer repairs and margins tightening, detailing gives workshops another reason to be busy.
For customers, the advantages are clear:
- No need to visit outside detailers
- Better quality control
- Technicians with the expertise on Kia models
- Easy to combine with regular servicing
- Trusted materials and approved methods
Kia is entering a space that is already occupied. The Maruti Nexa and Tata service centre offer similar treatments, but Kia wants Shine Zone to feel like a dedicated studio rather than a small add-on inside a workshop.
What This Means for Owners
Shine Zone in Jaipur remains a pilot. If it works well and owners start noticing the finish, convenience, and experience overall, then more cities will see this setup soon. With Kia already reaching over 800 touchpoints across India, expansion is feasible. Essentially, Shine Zone makes car care easier. If Rajasthan’s first customers feel the difference, it may turn into a regular feature of Kia ownership-sitting alongside scheduled service, connected features, and warranty plans.