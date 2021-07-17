BMW C400GT Set To Become The Most Expensive Scooter In India!

Maxi-scooters might be a comparatively new segment for us, but it is soon going to witness yet another entrant. However, it is not going to ruffle any feathers in the lower end of the spectrum because it is going to be a lifestyle product. BMW Motorrad India has teased the launch of its C400GT maxi-scooter on its social media handles. Its premium positioning will make sure that it becomes the most expensive scooter available in India. Despite its premium price tag, it is being reported that the first 50 units have already been booked.

Looks

The major highlight of the C400GT is its huge proportions and sporty bodywork. It might be low on power but it makes up for it in the looks and features department.

Specs and features

Powering the C400GT is a 350cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor that makes around 33bhp at 7500rpm and peak torque of 35Nm. BMW Motorrad has rated its top speed at 139kmph which will definitely make it the most powerful and fastest scooter in India. The top speed is fairly decent, considering that this behemoth weighs 214kgs.

The scooter was given a new mechanical update in the form of a new ‘e-gas’ system, which is an updated throttle-by-wire system. To make it Euro 5/BS 6-compliant, BMW Motorrad also fiddled around with its oxygen sensor and a modified cylinder head. The transmission is a CVT gearbox and it has been updated with new clutch springs for smoother response.

As far as features are concerned, the C400GT gets a host of them. Including ride-by-wire, ABS, keyless ignition and some more. There’s also the option to go for additional equipment like heated grips and seat, anti-theft alarm system and Bluetooth instrument cluster. It is only logical to assume that its potential customers will also take it out on weekend rides. To up its touring game, BMW Motorrad also sells various touring accessories including top case, windshield options, Navigator and dual USB charging cable can also be purchased separately.

The C400GT is going to launch pretty soon and it is being expected that its price is going to shoot northwards of INR 6 Lakh. Even with such a hefty price tag, people wouldn’t mind buying the C400GT for the complimentary bragging rights.