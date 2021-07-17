Honda Files Trademark For ‘Elevate’; Could It Be Honda’s Answer To The Hyundai Alcazar?

The SUV game is strong in India right now and many manufacturers are focusing primarily on their SUVs. Honda recently showcased the N7X concept and it is expected that it will be the new 7-seater SUV for India as well. Previously, there were no hints that this SUV will enter the Indian market. It seems that now it will soon launch in India as well as Honda has filed for a trademark named Elevate’ This will likely be the name of the brand’s upcoming 7-seater SUV in our market, which will be the successor to the now-discontinued BR-V.

Honda N7X concept

The N7X concept which was showcased in Indonesia is believed to be the successor of BR-V. BR-V now discontinued, was a MUV and now the upcoming N7X will be an SUV.

By looking at the images, we can observe that the front of the vehicle resembles Honda City. A big bonnet with a multi-slat grille plus a big Honda right in the middle complete the front end look. The headlamps wrap around the side which will also get LED set up. The front bumper sports fog lamp set up which looks rad. The front bumper also features an air inlet of mesh pattern with aluminum inserts and a faux skid plate. The black cladding which is all around the vehicle gives it a rugged look. The huge LED tail lamps and the rear bumper give the rear a dashing look. The silver skid plate also enhances the look. Features like shark fin antenna, roof rails, LED DRLs to make the SUV look modern.

Expected features

As far as the interior is concerned, there have been speculations that Honda Elevate is likely to receive similar bits from its sibling City. Features like the touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, power-adjustable and foldable ORVMs, power windows, climate control, curtains airbags, and many more are expected to be carried forward. It will also have Honda’s Sensing Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS).

Engine

Elevate is likely to be powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder NA petrol engine which churns out 121 bhp of power and 145 Nm of torque. This is similar to that of the City. The transmission option will be a 6-speed manual and a CVT. The SUV will be offered in four trims- S, E, Prestige, and Prestige HS. Out of these, the base S trim would only be offered with a manual gearbox while Prestige and Prestige HS will only be offered with a CVT.

The Upcoming Honda Elevate will be go head-on against the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari.