BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Now Available In Diesel Variant

BMW has announced a new diesel engine variant of the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. Locally produced, the first-ever BMW 630d Gran Turismo is available in two design schemes – Luxury Line and M Sport – at all BMW dealerships across India. Luxury Line indulges style with elegant contours and luxurious features while M Sport signals enthusiasm for the dynamic side of automotive life.

Along with introduction of diesel variants, the current petrol variant of first-ever 6 Series Gran Turismo will now also be available in a new design trim from July 2018 onwards. The new BMW 630i Gran Turismo Luxury Line will get chrome design elements on the exterior and fine-wood trim on the interior.

The ex-showroom prices of the first-ever BMW 630d Gran Turismo are:

BMW 630d Gran Turismo Luxury Line : INR 66, 50,000

BMW 630d Gran Turismo M Sport : INR 73, 70,000

The ex-showroom price of the BMW 630i Luxury Line is as follows –

BMW 630i Gran Turismo Luxury Line : INR 61, 80,000

The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is available in the following metallic paintworks: Mineral White, Glacier Silver, Mediterranean Blue and Royal Burgundy Red brilliant effect. The exclusive metallic paintworks for the M Sport range include Carbon Black and Bluestone.

BMW 6er Gran Turismo, 640i xDrive, Mineralweiß, M Sportpaket

The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of BMW 630d Gran Turismo produces an output of 195 kW / 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 2,000 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km / hr in just 6.1 seconds. The engine is mated to a 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission.

Safety net on the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo includes six air bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist and Dynamic Braking lights, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Side-impact Protection, Runflat tyres (RFT) with reinforced sidewalls, electronic vehicle immobiliser, crash sensor, emergency spare wheel, Active front seat headrests, Active Park Distance Control, rear, Attentiveness Assistant, BMW Condition Based Service (Intelligent maintenance system), Tyre Pressure Indicator, ISOFIX child seat mounting and Warning triangle with first-aid kit.

BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available with the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. These service packages cover all routine service and maintenance work with a choice of plans from 3 years / 40,000 kilometres to 10 years / 2,00,000 kilometres.

