New Audi Q5 Petrol India Launch Scheduled On June 28, 2018

After the 2018 Audi Q5 diesel, it’s the petrol powered version of the SUV that is heading to the Indian market. Audi India has announced that the new 2018 Q5 petrol will be launched in India on June 28, 2018. For 2018, Audi’s global big-seller has grown in size, shed some weight, incorporated new features and improved on what always were its core strengths.

Currently, the 2018 Audi Q5 is only available with a 2.0 litre TDI diesel engine, which is mated to a 7-speed S tronic transmission and produces 190 hp of power at 3800-4200 rpm and 400 Nm of torque at 1750 – 3000 rpm. Post June 28, the model range will expand and will be available with a 2.0-litre TFSI quattro engine which is tuned to deliver 252 PS of power and is mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic transmission.

The petrol powered Audi Q5 will continue to offer the long list of features that are already available in the diesel variant. Upfront, the SUV features LED headlights, and single frame grille, with large air intakes. The SUV also gets a panoramic sunroof, electrically opening & closing luggage compartment lid and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the Q5 comes equipped with Audi Virtual Cockpit with high-resolution 31.24 cms display, 3-Zone Deluxe Automatic air conditioning, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory function, 4 way lumbar support and a luggage compartment with 550/610 to 1,550 litres volume.

Safety net will include 8 Airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake distribution), ESC (Electronic Stabilisation Control) System, quattro all-wheel drive, and electronic immobilizer.

We'll be bringing you all the updates from the launch event

