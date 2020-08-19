BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ Launched In India

BMW Group India launched the new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ today at INR 42.50 Lakh. The luxury tourer seamlessly unites sportiness and comfort for customers who look for both. Locally produced at the BMW Plant in Chennai, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ is available powered by petrol engine at all BMW dealerships across India from today onwards. Bookings are now open.

Exteriors

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ will be available in M Sport design scheme. Crisp lines, muscular surfaces and discreet design elements made of black high-gloss unit bring exclusivity to the exterior.

The boldly designed kidney grille with nine slats in high-gloss black produces an athletic effect for the front end. The dark shadow elements further extend to the LED headlights and taillights. 18-inch Star-spoke alloy wheels in jet black along with exhaust tailpipe in black chrome further enhance its distinctive looks.

Interiors

The interior of the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ is filled with details such as aluminium door sill plates, a key with M logo, M sports leather steering wheel, mood-lifting ambient lighting and chrome edging of air vents. The driver-oriented BMW cockpit offers easy access to all controls and the Panorama Glass Roof fills up the cabin with natural light and brings in a sense of spaciousness. The model comes equipped with universal wireless charging as a complimentary accessory.

Powertrain

Powering this BMW is a twin-turbo 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing an output of 252 hp and peak torque of 350 Nm between 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The engine propels the car from 0 -100 km/hr in 6.1 seconds. The motor is paired with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission and is also available with steering wheel paddle shifters.

Some of the key safety features on the new luxury tourer include six airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Side-impact Protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser, and more.

Commenting on the introduction, Mr Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is a unique vehicle concept in the segment and has become a trailblazer with its distinctive and modern character. The new ‘Shadow Edition’ is an amalgamation of luxurious elegance and sportiness in even more sophisticated form. Available in limited units, the ‘Shadow Edition’ offers our discerning customer one last opportunity to own this legendary icon of the successful model. It combines the best of both worlds – an embodiment of pure dynamism and a sense of spaciousness.”

The colour pallet includes options such as Alpine White, Melbourne Red Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic and Estoril Blue Metallic.