Kia Sonet Pre-Launch Bookings To Officially Commence From Tomorrow

Kia Motors today announced the commencement of pre-bookings for its all-new compact-SUV Sonet, beginning 20th August 2020 at 00:00 AM. Pre-bookings can be done through Kia dealerships across the country or online on Kia Motors India’s official website for a token amount of INR 25,000. Sonet, just like the Seltos, is yet another India centric product which will be offered in global markets as well. Notably, in phase 1, the vehicle is being manufactured only in India and offered to Indian customers first followed by export to over 70 markets including Middle-East and Africa, Latin America and Asia.

The Sonet will be the third offering from the South Korean automotive company in India after Seltos and Carnival. The Sonet was first showcased as a concept at the AutoExpo 2020 held earlier this year at Greater Noida and was officially unveiled a few days back.

Exterior

At the exterior, the Sonet is surely set to make new benchmarks in design as far as subcompact SUVs are concerned. The car gets what Kia terms as ‘Crown Jewel’ LED headlights with LED DRLs which are integrated with side turn indicators. Other highlights here include ‘Turbo’ shaped front skid plates. At the front is the Kia signature Tiger Nose grille, with a knurled and chrome-finished lower edge, and multi-segmented 3D inserts, with the GT Line variant getting red highlights.

The sharply cut bumper houses fog lights in what were intakes on the concept and the large air intake area below has a hexagonal mesh and an aggressive silver-finished garnish. Topping off the front is the bonnet, with a muscular-looking power bulge. Much like the Seltos, Sonet will also be offered in both GT Line as well as Tech Line. The GT Line seeks to give the car a more sporty visual appeal – on the outside as well as in the cabin, and gets red colour accents on the large and imposing front grille, a red stripe on the side and continuing highlights over at the rear. Unlike the front, the sides are simpler, with more curvaceous doors devoid of any sharp design. Another interesting element retained from the concept is the blacked-out treatment applied to the top and lower edge of the C pillar, and the inset quarter glass that makes the pillar look nice and sharply swept back. The 16-inch alloys, too, are very similar to the concept.

Interiors

A large 10.25-inch HD screen adorns the dashboard of the Sonet and it – much like Seltos – gets UVO connectivity options. Apart from the usual AV duties, it puts out live traffic information and will get Over-The-Air (OTA) map updates. A wireless smartphone charger with cooling function has also been incorporated. Another notable feature addition is the Air purifier with Virus protect technology.

Kia has matched the Venue on equipment and then added on some more too like, for example, a 7-speaker Bose sound system and ventilated front seats for both driver and front passenger. As far as safety is concerned, the Sonet will feature an extensive list of active and passive safety equipment. It will come equipped with up to six airbags – offering a class-leading combination of front, side and curtain protection for occupants.

Powerplant options

It will borrow the same power plants which do their job on the Hyundai Venue. Engine options should include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor which churns out 82bhp/114Nm. There should also be a 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill on offer which churns out 118bhp/172Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel will also be part of the Sonet’s powertrain options and it churns out 99bhp/240Nm. Transmission duties are carried out by a wide range of options which include a 5-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, a 7-speed DCT as well as a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) like in the Venue. The interesting addition though is a six-speed automatic for the diesel engine, which is a first for the segment.

Mr. Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said, “The Sonet is Kia’s answer to customers in the compact SUV segment who want style and substance, quality and features, performance and technology, comfort and safety in one compelling package. The Sonet has been engineered and built with Indian inputs and is a global model for Kia from India. India is the first country in the world where the Sonet goes on sale, and with the commencement of pre-bookings, we are confident our smart urban compact SUV will be warmly received in the country.”