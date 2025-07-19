Black is the New Normal – Meet the Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition, Launched at ₹2.07 Crore

4-Point Overview:
- Sleek Reboot: The Taycan 4S Black Edition brings stealthy, high-gloss black styling to Porsche’s electric flagship sedan.
- Same Power, Sharper Look: With 598hp and 668km range, it performs like the regular Taycan 4S—but looks bolder.
- 13 Colours, All-Class: Despite being the Black Edition, it comes in 13 colour options, including black, red, silver, and even pink.
- Premium Price Tag: Priced ₹11 lakh higher than the standard Taycan 4S, starting at ₹2.07 crore (ex-showroom India).
Introduction:
There’s a new shade of performance in town—and it’s dressed to kill. Say hello to the Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition, where electric mobility meets moody, midnight elegance. In an age of loud wraps and flashy palettes, Porsche proves that nothing speaks confidence like a blacked-out silhouette. And yes, it’s not just about the paint—it’s about an attitude.
With a sticker price of ₹2.07 crore, this special edition is ₹11 lakh more expensive than the regular Taycan 4S. But the added style, details, and rare presence? That might just be priceless for the right kind of buyer.
Let’s dive into what makes this Black Edition truly stand out.
Exterior: All-Black, All-Boss
The Black Edition starts strong with gloss black finishes on the front apron, side skirts, diffuser, and mirror caps. Even the Porsche badges and lettering are blacked out—no chrome here.
What catches your eye next? The 21-inch Aero Design alloy wheels, finished in—you guessed it—gloss black.
Want it in just black? Think again. You can pick from 13 exterior colours, from Jet Black Metallic and Dolomite Silver to Carmine Red and even Frozenberry Metallic (yes, a shade of pink). Porsche’s bespoke paint options can also be added, starting at ₹5.11 lakh.
Powertrain: Electrifying, As Always
Under the hood—or rather, under the floor—you still get the 105kWh battery (97kWh net), powering two motors with a combined 598hp and 710Nm. The result? A 0–100 km/h sprint in just 3.7 seconds.
With a claimed range of 668km (WLTP) and DC fast charging capability (0–80% in 18 minutes), performance hasn’t been sacrificed for the sake of style.
Inside the Cabin: Black on Black on Black
Open the doors and step into a cabin that echoes the same dark luxury. The Black Edition offers four complementary interior options—two Race-Tex (Porsche’s Alcantara-like material) and two monotone leather themes, all in deep black tones.
Optional dual-tone interiors are available for those who want a splash of contrast.
Everything else stays the same: panoramic sunroof, 14-way power-adjustable front seats, 4-zone climate control, and a 710W Bose sound system to soundtrack your drives.
Features: Tech-Packed Luxury
- 360-degree camera
- Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)
- Multiple USB ports and smartphone integration
- Touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster
- Porsche’s trademark driver-focused cockpit layout
Cost Comparison Table:
|Model
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
|Difference
|Taycan 4S Standard
|₹1.96 crore
|–
|Taycan 4S Black Edition
|₹2.07 crore
|₹11 lakh more
Add optional paint and interior upgrades, and you’re easily looking at ₹2.3–2.4 crore on-road.
Conclusion:
The Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition is not just a limited-edition trim—it’s a vibe. It blends performance and range with an unmistakably premium, all-black presence that’s as rare as it is refined.
If you’ve always wanted your electric sedan to whisper performance instead of shouting it, this one’s for you. Because sometimes, black really is the loudest statement you can make—without saying a word.