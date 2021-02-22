Bimota Tesi H2 Carbon Edition Looks Even More Sinister Than Its Standard Variant!

The Bimota Tesi H2 was first showcased last year at EICMA as a concept bike after Kawasaki Heavy Industries acquired a 49% stake in Bimota and became the main owner of the brand. The amalgamation of Italian exoticness and Japanese engineering gave us the Tesi H2 and the same has been spotted multiple times, doing the rounds at racetracks. Last year, the Italian brand had revealed the official photos, the full spec, official price and delivery dates of the production-ready Bimota Tesi H2.

More details

And now, the company has announced the rollout of an ultra-limited Bimota Tesi H2 Carbon. Bimota will only produce 250 units of the standard Tesi H2 and the Carbon Edition will be even more exclusive.

With only 10 examples planned for production, the company reassured fans that a second production run isn’t out of the question. If we had to describe the Tesi H2 in just one word, it has to be radical. It isn’t particularly eye-pleasing but there’s one thing for sure, it looks like nothing else on the road. And the Carbon edition makes the Tesi H2 all the more sinister! The Carbon edition doesn’t feature any mechanical and technical addition. From tail to tip, the lightweight bodywork will only amplify the status of an absolute head-turner. Along with the carbon-fibre galore, the special edition sportbike will also sports its own graphics.

Taking centre stage in terms of uniqueness about the motorcycle is the radical, hub centre steering system which is bolted onto a unique, dive-free suspension system which aids more stability to the motorcycle in comparison to conventional systems. Powering the new Bimota Tesi H2 is Kawasaki’s supercharged, four-cylinder engine which also powers the H2. The 998cc supercharged inline-four makes 231 hp (170 kW) at 11,500 rpm and with Ram Air the power figure goes up to 242 hp (178 kW) at 11,500 rpm. The maxim torque level is set at 141 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The Tesi H2 shares the engine, mirrors, handlebar, steering damper, switchgear and exhaust with the donor bike, however, everything else is newly-designed.

Bikes are reported to be landing in the UK and Europe in March 2021. And going by the constant things in the universe, we don’t think that it will be landing on our shores.