Formula 1 ‘Drive To Survive’ Will Be Back On 19th March 2021

Formula 1 is arguably the epitome of motorsport and human engineering. Many times, due to the fast nature and constantly travelling itineraries, fans desire to see a bit more of their favourite driver and their favourite team. For that very reason, OTT giant Netflix partnered with Formula 1 to launch ‘Drive to Survive,’ a 10-episode series based on an entire season of Formula 1. Recently, Netflix released a teaser for the upcoming season 3 of Drive to Survive, which will go live on the 19th of March, 2021.

Drive to Survive ( DTS ) was introduced in 2019 and 2020 marked season 2 of the series. Each season of the series is based on the previous season of the F1 race calendar, from its date of release.

For example, season 3 of DTS will be live in 2021 which will encapsulate the 2020 F1 season into 10 episodes. On some race weekends, Netflix crew can be reportedly seen with particular teams filming all the behind-the-scene and build-up stuff as per the need. Netflix was filming the legendary Scuderia Ferrari at their home grand prix at Monza last year, which despite being one of the best modern races, was a total disaster for Ferrari. Similarly, Netflix was also with the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team during the German grand prix in 2019 at Hockenheim, wherein Mercedes were celebrating their 125th anniversary in Motorsport and sadly for them as well, the race was a rare disaster.

Season 3 of DTS would probably start off by depicting the complications at the start of the 2020 season caused due to the pandemic and the subsequent cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix following by further cancellations and postponements of the races. It should also cover the work done by the teams during lockdown to help the covid patients in their own might. It should then move to the jigging back the puzzle for the start of the season on July 5th, 2020 in Austria, and the subsequent tightly squeezed 17 race calendar and the return of some majestic tracks like the Nurburgring, Imola, Portimao, Istanbul etc.

And yes, not to forget, the massive reshuffling in the driver pairings for 2021 that all started off by Ferrari’s decision to not renew 4-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel’s contract beyond 2020 in May and ended with Redbull signing Checo Perez and axing Alex Albon for the 2021 season. Only 3 teams – Mercedes, Alfa Romeo and Williams have retained the same driver line-up for 2021. The remaining 7 teams have all reshuffled at least 1 driver showcasing the sheer magnitude of movements up and down the driver market to bring us a very exciting grid for the 2021 season.

Oh and by the way, by the time you’d binge-watch all the 10 episodes over and over, Formula 1 will be back with the 2021 season on March 28 at Sakhir Circuit, Bahrain. It’s going to be lights out and away we go soon.