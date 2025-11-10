Bentley Brings Back the Supersports – The Lightest and Rarest Bentley Ever!

Bentley is reviving one of its most exotic and thrilling names – the Supersports. It’s been 100 years since the first Bentley Super Sports, and the name is making a comeback again. It will be the fourth Supersports in the long history of the company.
The world will see the new car in New York on November 13 at 8:30 PM EST (that is 1:30 AM GMT on November 14). Bentley hasn’t shared everything yet, but there’s plenty to look forward to.
Here’s what we know so far:
- It will be rear-wheel driven to have a more connected and engaging drive.
- It will be the lightest Bentley in the modern world.
- Production will be extremely small just as the previous Supersports models.
The Supersports badge has always been special for Bentley. Everytime it appears, it implies that the car is more dedicated, quicker, and aimed at individuals who truly love driving. This one appears to be based on the same concept – less weight, more control, and maximum fun behind the wheel.
According to Bentley, the new Supersports will also be the first rear-wheel-drive Continental GT. That alone makes it incredibly different than other Bentleys, which are typically all-wheel-drives. The company is obviously trying to create a car that is pure, sharp, and emotional to drive something that real enthusiasts would drive.
The Supersports name can be traced to the early years of Bentley when performance and craftsmanship were at the heart of the brand. Through the years, the Supersports name has only been used on very special Bentleys. These cars were always rare, strong, and built for a reason. The new one keeps that same spirit but adds a touch of today’s design and technology.
Additional information, pictures, and specification will be provided after the car is unveiled in New York. At this point, Bentley enthusiasts can just wait and imagine what this new machine will be like in terms of appearance and sound.
To put it simply, the new Bentley Supersports will be exclusive, quick, and will be focused purely on joy of driving, just as it should be.