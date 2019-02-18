Benelli Launches the New TRK 502 & TRK 502X, Prices Start at INR 5 Lakh

Italian bike maker, Benelli, now playing its second innings in India after joining hands with the Mahavir Group, launched a new product in the Indian market after quite a while. Catering to the ever growing, Adventure tourer segment, say hello the new TRK 502 and TRK 502X. Offering a comfortable seating position, wind protection and much more, the TRK 502 is the best companion for your rides. While the TRK 502 is the standard model, the TRK 502X is better equipped and is more off-road biased than the latter. Both these bikes come with a 500 cc, parallel twin engine and a huge, 20-litre fuel tank. Bookings of these machines are opened from today, for a deposit of INR 10,000, to be done online. Customers who book the bike will get a voucher worth INR 10,000 which can be redeemed to buy accessories and other gear at the time of delivery. The TRK 502 is priced at INR 5 Lakh while the TRK 502X will set you back by INR 5.4 Lakh for an introductory time period.

Both bikes use a twin cylinder, DOHC, four-stroke, 500 cc engine. This engine can generate 47.5 PS of maximum power and 46 Nm of torque. Peak power comes in at 8,500 rpm and peak torque kicks in at 6,000 rpm. The power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual transmission, which comes with a gear shift indicator, telling you the right time to switch gears. Both bikes are made of a steel trellis frame, which Benelli claims to be very agile. Up front is a 50 mm USD suspension which is not adjustable but the rear monoshock offers adjustment for pre-load and rebound. Anchorage duties are done by 320 mm dual discs in the front and a 260 mm disc at the rear which offer a switchable dual channel ABS system.

Coming to the differences between the two bikes, starting with the tyres. The road biased TRK 502 comes with 17-inch alloy wheels. The Pirelli tyres measure 120/70 in the front and 160/60 in the back. The TRK 502X, on the other hand, comes with spoked wheels, measuring 19-inches in the front and 17-inches at the rear. These wheels come wrapped in Metzeler tyres, 110/80 section in the front and 150/70 at the rear. The TRK 502 is also a bit shorter and lower than the TRK 502X. The former measures 2200 x 915 x 1450 while the latter measures 2220 x 915 x 1480. Moreover, the TRK 502X also has a taller seat and ground clearance measuring 840 mm and 190 mm respectively compared to 800 mm 220 mm in the TRK 502.