Benelli Imperiale 400 Receives A Price Slash For MY2021

Before the arrival of the 2021 BS6 TRK 502 in India, Benelli had only one BS6 motorcycle on sale and that was Imperiale 400. The Imperiale 400’s BS6 iteration was launched at INR 1.99 Lakh and had to rival the likes of Jawa Motorcycles, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the Honda CB 350. Now, Benelli has reintroduced the BS6 variant of the Imperiale 400 in India at a revised price of INR 1.89 Lakh.

More details

The reduction in price by almost INR 10,000 is because of the Indian rupee strengthening against the dollar as well as increased localisation have lead to the price slash.

With the BS6 update, the Benelli Imperiale 400’s 374cc motor gets a larger, more expensive catalytic converter and O2 sensor to help it meet the stricter emission norms, but this is unlikely to have any significant impact on the riding experience. The engine still produces the same 21 PS of maximum power and 29 Nm of peak torque. However, the peak power is produced 500rpm higher than before but more importantly, peak torque kicks in 1000rpm earlier, at a leisurely 3500rpm. The engine still comes paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Interestingly, Benelli has managed to retain the same kerb weight of 205kg as the BS4 model despite the addition of the heavier catalytic converter. The BS6 compliant Imperiale 400 retains the modern classic design of its predecessor and looks the same. It features retro styling highlighted by elements like the teardrop-shaped fuel tank with rubber thigh pads, round headlamp cluster, split seat design, wide handlebars, etc.

The new Benelli Imperiale 400 sits on a double-cradle frame. Suspension duties are performed by 41mm telescopic forks at the front and preload-adjustable shocks at the rear. The front gets a 19-inch wheel with a single 300mm disc, while the rear has an 18-inch wheel with a single 240mm disc. Dimensions wise, the bike measures at a length of 2,170 mm and height without mirrors at 1,120 mm. Rider seat height is pegged at 780mm, and width at 820 mm excluding mirrors and the wheelbase spans 1,440 mm. Ground clearance is ample at 165 mm.

Benelli India offers a two years, unlimited kilometres warranty on this bike. One can also purchase an extended two-year warranty separately. A 24×7 RSA is also being offered.