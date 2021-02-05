Breaking: 2021 MG ZS EV To Launch In India On 8th February 2021

MG Motor India debuted in India with the Hector way back in 2019 and followed it up by launching its first EV in India, the ZS EV. Following that, MG expanded its line-up in India by introducing the Gloster last year. MG then introduced the Hector facelift last month and has now done a full circle and came back to upgrading the ZS EV. Be that as it may, MG will launch the 2021 ZS EV in India on the 8th day of February 2021.

More details

MG has unveiled an invite for the launch of the 2021 ZS EV. The MG ZS EV along with the Hyundai Kona electric and the Tata Nexon EV make up the trinity of the electric cars on sale in India currently.

The current ZS EV has achieved a Five Star Euro NCAP rating, where it impressed in all areas of the test, including the four key test categories: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road User and Safety Assist.

Mechanically, the current SUV gets an all-electric powertrain, which includes a liquid-cooled 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor that can provide a total range of over 340 km on a single charge. The motor is capable enough to produce over 143 PS of maximum power and 353 Nm of peak torque and can easily propel the vehicle from 0-100 kph in just 8.5 seconds. The battery gets an IP67 rating and the car is equipped with 3 driving modes and 3 levels of regenerative braking.

Currently, through Super-Fast DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV will reach 80% battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around 6 – 8 hours for a full charge. The ZS EV offers free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car, 8 yrs /150k km warranty on battery and also includes round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years, for privately registered cars.

As of now, Tata Nexon EV leads the sales chart of the EVs amongst the trinity, in India. MG will be looking to change that with the new 2021 ZS EV.