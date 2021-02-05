TVS iQube Steps Foot In The National Capital

TVS marked its foray in electric mobility with its iQube around a year ago. It was launched right after Bajaj introduced the Chetak electric scooter. The iQube currently retails at around INR 1.15 Lakh. Based on TVS’ SmartXonnect platform, the iQube Electric is a connected scooter which like all TVS products, focuses on the fun-to-ride factor. And now, TVS has officially launched the iQube e-scooter in Delhi at Rs 1,08,012 (on-road Delhi) which includes the FAME-II subsidy.

More details

It costs Rs 7,000 less, compared to Bengaluru. Customers can secure their booking online with a token amount of Rs 5,000.

Specs and features

It is equipped with a 4.4 kW electric motor which promises to deliver both high power and efficiency with no transmission loss. The scooter has a max speed of 78 kmph and can travel up to 75 kms on a full charge. The Li-ion battery though is non-removable. The urban commuter can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds. It comes fitted with a TFT cluster which can be paired with the TVS iQube app and offers features such as Geo-fencing, Remote Battery Charge Status, Navigation Assist, Last park location, Incoming call alerts/SMS alerts among others.

Other innovative features include Q-park assist, economy and power mode, day and night display and regenerative braking. The scooter is only available in one colour – striking white. With its clean and uncomplicated design, the iQube looks stylish, yet, subtle and functional. It has been equipped with crystal-clear LED headlamps, all-LED tail lamps and has been fitted with an illuminating logo. The TVS iQube Electric can be booked through the website, as well as at select dealerships with a booking amount of INR 5000. This will be followed by dedicated customer relationship assistance for purchase and support. The customer can also avail finance schemes offered by TVS Credit.

TVS Jupiter intelliGO

One of the most popular 110cc scooters on sale in India, the TVS Jupiter is the first product from the maker to benefit from its new ‘intelliGO’ technology.

The technology aims at providing comfortable, convenient and an environment-friendly ride experience to TVS Motor Company customers. TVS Jupiter ZX Disc with TVS intelliGO is priced at Rs. 72,347 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and available in the colour selection of Starlight Blue and Royal Wine.