Benelli 502C Vs Kawasaki Vulcan S Vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Spec comparison

Benelli India has finally launched its much anticipated 502C Cruiser in India after a lot of teasers. Priced at ₹4.98 lakhs, the cruiser will go up against the Kawasaki Vulcan S and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. All these bikes have an identity of their own and choosing between them can be a task. Let’s compare the specifications to see how they stack up against each other.

Engine and transmission

The Benelli is the only 500cc motorcycle in this comparison when others are rated at 650cc. The Kawasaki Vulcan S is the most powerful in its class with a considerable margin of 14 PS. The Interceptor and Benelli have similar power outputs but the Interceptor has more torque. Lastly, all the bikes come with a 6 speed gearbox.

Dimensions

The RE Interceptor falls short in terms of most of the aspects except the height, seat height and ground clearance. The Benelli trumps the competition in terms of most of the dimensions especially in terms of fuel tank capacity, wheelbase and width. The Vulcan S is the longest in its class.

Features

The 502C gets a low slung seat, wide handlebars and a chopped off rear end. The fuel tank appears to be rather muscular and the trellis frame is exposed, further alleviating its mean looks. Other visual highlights include a prominent radiator, twin-barrel exhaust, LED tail light, LED indicators, and LED headlamp with LED DRL. The cruiser gets a fully digital instrument console with blue backlighting. It also gets dual channel ABS for braking duties.

The Vulcan S features a teardrop-shaped, 3.7-gallon fuel tank, inverted triangular headlight and black mirrors to match the black frame and the distinctive large-volume exhaust muffler. At the back, the LED rear light is incorporated into the rear fender, which is supported by the separate rear sub-frame. It gets an analogue tachometer with a digital speedometer and tripmeter. It gets dual channel ABS for braking.

The Interceptor 650 gets a twin-pod analogue instrument cluster with a digital insert that shows odometer and tripmeter. It gets an easy-to-reach braced handlebar, mid-set foot pegs, and a bench seat. It gets halogen bulbs for all the lights and dual channel ABS for braking.

Pricing

The Benelli 502C starts at ₹4.98 lakhs and comes with a three year unlimited kilometres warranty. The Kawasaki Vulcan S starts at ₹5.79 lakhs and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 starts at ₹2.81 lakhs. The RE Interceptor is definitely at the lower end of the segment with lesser features, dimensions and price. The Vulcan and 502 C are more closely matched in terms of some aspects and it boils down to one’s personal taste and choice.