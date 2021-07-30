Toyota Innova Crysta Price To Hike From 1 August

It looks like Toyota is jumping on the bandwagon of increasing prices with other manufacturers. Toyota has announced that they are increasing the prices of the Innova Crysta by 2% from 1 August. Depending on the variant, the prices will increase in the range of ₹33,000 to ₹49,000. The Innova Crysta is currently priced between ₹16.52 to ₹24.59 lakhs.

Toyota India statement

Toyota India reasons that the price increase is due to the rise in the input costs. This is could be in the form of raw material, workforce and logistics. Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We, at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, would like to announce that the company will realign the price of its flagship product “Toyota Innova Crysta” by up to 2 percent effective from 1st August 2021. This increase is necessitated to partially offset the substantial increase in input costs. The price increase has been tapered down considering the impact on our valued customers. As a customer-centric company, we remain committed to cater to the ever-evolving needs and requirements of our customers by consciously minimizing the impact of rising costs on consumers.”

Toyota Innova BS6: a quick recap

Starting with the exterior, the new Innova Crysta gets a new trapezoidal piano-black grille with chrome ornamentation that merges into the headlamps, a sharper front bumper design, and diamond-cut alloy wheels for a sporty look. Speaking about the features and the interiors, the new Toyota Innova Crysta gets a fresh look with the option of the new upholstery color of Camel Tan in the ZX grade. In line with the latest trend of connected infotainment, and after a lot of requests from Toyota fans, a new and larger Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple Carplay has been introduced in the upgraded Innova.

additional features include- the availability of new exterior color – Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, a trapezoidal piano-black grille with chrome surround, new and sharper front bumper design, new Diamond-Cut alloy wheel design, new front clearance sonar (with MID Indication) for improved safety, new luxurious interior color of Camel Tan for upholstery (ZX grade only). The updated Innova Crysta is sold in GX, VX and ZX variants.