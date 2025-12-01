Tata Motors and Red Bull India Join Forces: Harrier.ev Takes on a Fearsome New Challenge

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has partnered with Red Bull India on a new line-up of exciting initiatives. Both companies are known for doing things differently, so this naturally feels like a partnership worth watching. At Tata Motors, which continues to drive India’s EV revolution, brings its growing line of capable cars and EVs, while Red Bull brings unmatched energy, world-class athletes, and a constant drive to push limits.
The concept behind this partnership is simple: bring strong machines and accomplished athletes together, and put them through real, adrenaline-pumping trials. The first of these has been filmed and will be released soon. At the centre of it is the Harrier.ev — India’s most powerful homegrown electric SUV. For this adventure, it teams up with Red Bull’s famous Lebanese athlete Abdo “Dado” Feghali, holder of the Guinness World Record for the longest drift and an international name in rallying and drifting. His presence automatically ups the excitement level.
For now, only a glimpse of the challenge is known. The Harrier.ev had to undertake a tough and grueling task, which is normally considered a true test of any vehicle’s engineering. Tata Motors calls it fearsome,and the full details will be revealed in the video. This has come after the Harrier.ev had already conquered the popular “Elephant Rock challenge.” According to Dado, the new challenge was completed smoothly as well. He said that the SUV’s torque delivery felt controlled and confident as even the tougher parts of the terrain were encountered. For him, this is where the Harrier.ev’s engineering strength came up big and set a new benchmark for electric SUVs in India.
Commenting on the partnership, Tata Motors’ Mr. Vivek Srivatsa says Tata Motors is excited to join hands with Red Bull, a brand that breaks barriers. He further says both brands share a mindset of innovation and performance-and this collaboration will show how design, technology, and capability can come together to create something truly unique. As per him, this journey has just begun and is going to be all about something extra.
This is just the beginning of what looks like a long journey between the two brands. Their next video featuring Harrier.ev will release across platforms in the coming days, and more challenges are expected to follow. Both companies see this association as an opportunity to create unforgettable experiences that celebrate power, precision, and passion.
Overall, the collaboration blends skill, technology, and adventure together in a refreshing
way. The first video should give a clear hint at the exciting plans the two teams have lined up.