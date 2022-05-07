Bajaj Pulsar Twins Get Dearer By ₹4000

Bajaj Auto has hiked the prices of the Pulsar twins by ₹4000. Following this, the N250 and F250 at priced at ₹1.43 lakh and ₹1.45 lakh respectively. Apart from this, Bajaj have also introduced a new paint shade called Caribbean Blue. The Indian bikemaker recently delivered 10000 units of the Pulsar F250 and N25O motorcycles in less than six months since its launch.

Upfront, the F250 gets a windscreen coupled with LED projector headlamps. The F250 also boasts of flanking reverse-boomerang LED DRLs. The N250, on the other hand, looks more ‘robotic’. The 250 twins retain the same alloy wheel setup that we have already witnessed on the NS/RS200. The rear end too is unmistakably Pulsar while the exhaust unit is also borrowed from the RS200. But it looks bulkier and comes wrapped in a satin grey finish. The floating body panels such as the belly pan, front fairing, and front fender complete the imposing profile of the new Pulsar.

While the RS200 looked a lot busier, the F250 comes out as very uncluttered. Moreover, if you look closely, it looks like a more evolved version of the Pulsar 220F that has garnered a cult status even when it comes to its ageless design. There is one thing for sure though, no one is going to remember the Pulsar 250 twins for their design. The Pulsar 250 twins derive power from a new 250cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox with slip and assist function. To keep the costs down, Bajaj ditched the more advance and liquid-cooled motor of the Dominar 250 and that has certainly worked since the Pulsar 250 twins are a lot cheaper than the Dominar.

Onwards to the juicier ( not so much ) details, it puts down 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque. We believe that Bajaj should have at least given the Pulsar 250 twins a 6-speed gearbox. The newly launched twins are built around a tubular frame. We get to witness Bajaj’s conventional take here as well as it has equipped the Pulsar 250 twins with 37mm telescopic forks upfront and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear.