Tata Motors Unveils Ace EV With A Range Of 154 km!

The Tata Ace needs no introduction in the commercial vehicle space. The Ace has ruled the market with a staggering 70% market share. The Ace comes with multiple options of petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains. Now, exactly 17 years after the launch of the OG Ace, Tata has revealed the Ace EV! Though Tata has not revealed the prices yet, the Ace EV is expected to be priced upwards of ₹6 lakh.

Speaking of the design, the Ace EV is no different from the standard Ace except for the EV badge. The interior of the Ace EV comes packed with features that are unheard of in the segment. It gets a digital instrument cluster that displays the tire pressure and other vital statistics. The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes with USB, AUX, and Bluetooth connectivity. It also comes with a reverse parking camera.

The Ace EV is the first product featuring Tata Motors’ EVOGEN powertrain that offers a certified range of 154 km. It delivers a safe, all-weather operation with an advanced battery cooling system and regenerative braking system to boost the driving range. The vehicle allows regular and fast charging capabilities for high uptime. It is powered by a 36hp motor with 130Nm of peak torque, to ensure the highest cargo volume of 208 ft³ and grade-ability of 22% allowing easy ascend in fully loaded conditions.

The Ace EV’s container is made of lightweight, durable materials that perfectly suit the requirements of e-commerce logistics. Tata Motors also announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with leading e-commerce companies and logistics service providers – Amazon, BigBasket, City Link, DOT, Flipkart, LetsTransport, MoEVing, and Yelo EV. This includes delivering 39,000 units of the Ace EV.

Official statement

Launching the Ace EV, Mr. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, and Tata Motors, said, “E-mobility is an idea whose time has come. At Tata Motors, we are moving with speed and scale to lead this change – in passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and Jaguar Land Rover. I am delighted today that with the launch of the Ace EV, we are entering a new era of e-cargo mobility. Tata Ace is India’s most successful commercial vehicle ever. It has revolutionized transportation and created millions of successful entrepreneurs over the years. It will further build on this legacy by providing a technologically advanced, clean, and smart mobility solution. I am excited about the electrification of commercial vehicles.”