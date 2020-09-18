Kia Sonet Vs Hyundai Venue Vs Tata Nexon Vs Mahindra XUV300 Vs Ford Ecosport Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price Comparison

Kia has finally revealed the price structure for the Sonet. The company has now entered the compact SUV space in India, which is highly competitive and price sensitive. The present top players in the segment include Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 300 and Hyundai Venue. While the Sonet is derived from its cousin Venue, still, it gets plenty of segment-first features and also a very attractive and diverse price portfolio. This makes the Sonet capable to satisfy the needs of every customer. Today, we have compared the price and basic specs of all these player, to determine the real “Value For Money Compact SUV”. Specifications Comparison Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV 300 Ford Eco Sport Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Engine options available 1.2 litre petrol/1.0 litre turbo petrol/1.5 diesel 1.2 litre petrol/1.0-litre turbo petrol/1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo/1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo petrol/1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre diesel and petrol 1.4-litre petrol Transmissions 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT and MT, 7-speed DCT, 6-speed Torque converter 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT and MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/AMT 6-speed MT/AMT 5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT Fuel Options Petrol/ Diesel Petrol/ Diesel Petrol/ Diesel Petrol/ Diesel Petrol/ Diesel Petrol Only Power 82 hp/120 hp/100 hp 82 hp/120 hp/100hp 120 hp/110 hp 110 hp/ 115 hp 100 hp/ 122 hp 103 hp Torque 115 Nm/ 172 Nm/240Nm 115 Nm/ 172 Nm/240Nm 170Nm/260Nm 200 Nm/300 Nm 149Nm/215Nm 138 Nm Mileage 18-24kmpl 17.52- 23.7 kmpl 17 kmpl 17-20 kmpl 15.9-21.7 kmpl 17.03-18.76 kmpl

The above figures, at first glance, show that the Mahindra XUV 300 and Ford Ecosport are power-packed, while, Kia Sonet and Hyundai have a lot of options to choose from and Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza have an overall balanced package.

Kia Sonet:

Talking about prices, the Sonet starts at INR 6.71 Lakh for the base HTE variant and goes up to INR 11.99 Lakh for the top-spec GTX plus variant. The 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTK+ variant, which has the 7-speed DCT, is priced at Rs 10.49 Lakh. Whereas the 6-speed iMt is priced between Rs. 9.99 lakhs to Rs. 11.99 lakhs. The power-packed 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTK+ variant, which comes with a 6-speed iMT is priced at Rs 9.49 Lakh. Overall, the Kia Sonet has a ton of options at different price and with different features. This actually makes it a value for money package for a lot of buyers, and this could be seen with the record-breaking pre-bookings on the first day itself.

Hyundai Venue:

The Hyundai Venue has been the best selling compact SUV since the past few months. It is sold in six variants: E, S, S+, SX, SX+, and SX (O), and is priced between Rs 6.7 lakh and Rs 11.63 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Which is almost similar to the price band of Sonet. Still, we can find a lot of options in Sonet, compared to Venue. The 1.2-litre petrol S variant of Venue costs Rs. 7.45 lakh, while the 1.5-litre diesel E variant costs Rs. 8.14 lakhs. The 1.0-litre SX dual tone turbo variant costs Rs. 9.94 lakhs.

Tata Nexon:

Speaking of variety, the Tata Nexon is offered in eighteen variants: XE, XM, XM (S), XZ, XZ+, XZ+ DT, XZ+ (S), XZ+ (S) DT, XZ+ (O), XZ+ (O) DT, XMA, XMA (S), XZA+, XZA+ DT, XZA+ (S), XZA+ (S) DT, XZA+ (O), and XZA+ (O) DT. It is priced from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 12.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1.2-litre base XE variant cost Rs. 6.99 lakhs. Interestingly, the 1.2-litre petrol XMA AMT and the 1.5-litre diesel XE are both priced at Rs. 8.44 lakhs. The most attractive variant is the 1.2-litre petrol XZ plus variant priced at 9.64 lakhs.

Mahindra XUV 300:

Mahindra XUV300 price starts at Rs. 7.95 Lakh and goes up to Rs. 12.30 Lakh. This could be a little premium for some people. However, the XUV 300 has the fun to drive riding dynamics and performance. The price of the petrol version for XUV300 ranges between Rs. 7.95 Lakhs to Rs. 11.12 Lakh and the price of the diesel version for XUV300 starts at Rs. 8.70 Lakh and goes up to Rs. 12.30 Lakh.

Ford Ecosport:

Ever since it has entered in India, Ford has been known to provide its customers with a power-packed and strong car. The entire concept of compact SUV gained popularity in India, thanks to Ford Ecosport and Vitara Brezza. The Ford EcoSport price starts at Rs. 9.60 Lakh and goes up to Rs. 11.5 Lakh. The price of Petrol variant for EcoSport lies between Rs. 8.17 Lakh up to Rs. 11.56 Lakh and the price of Diesel variant start at Rs. 8.67 Lakh and climb up to Rs. 11.71 Lakh. The most affordable variant is the 1.5L Ti-VCT Ambiente variant, while the most expensive top-spec variant is Titanium+ MT Sports Diesel.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza:

In the simple and minimalist Maruti Suzuki style, the Brezza is available in four variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. The company has dropped the diesel engine option in the BS6 models. The Vitara Brezza is priced from Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 11.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The 1.5-litre base LXi variant is priced at Rs. 7.34 lakhs, while the top-spec ZXi+ variant is priced at Rs. 11.4 lakh. Overall, the Maruti Suzuki badge and the mileage and high demand for this SUV makes it worth the buck.