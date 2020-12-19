Bajaj Pulsar Range is Now Costlier Than Before

Bajaj is a popular brand in the home-grown automaker space. The Pulsar series is an even more popular offering from Bajaj Auto. Upon its launch, way back in the past, the Pulsar absolutely took everyone by storm carving a cult following for itself amongst the hearts of the automotive freaks, enthusiasts and aficionados. Now the latest news regarding the Pulsar is that Bajaj Auto has yet again hiked the prices of the Pulsar across its pulsar series, right from the Pulsar 125 all the way to Pulsar RS200.

2020 has been tough, and a sort of an unthinkable year. Nobody could have imagined and thought of something like this, let alone anticipate something like this.

And the unprecedented result of this has seen the economy take a hit and the prices of raw materials required for manufacturing have shot up. Many automakers are hence, forced to increase the price across their portfolio.

Following are the details of the Pulsar range now:

1) The 125 series: Powered by a 125cc BS6 DTS-i engine delivering 12BHP and 11Nm of peak outputs.

Entry-level pulsar with drum brakes: INR 72,122.

Pulsar 125 Neon disc: INR 76,992 from INR 75,923.

Pulsar 125 split seat: INR 73,274.

Pulsar 125 split seat disc brakes: INR 80, 218 from INR 79,219.

2) Pulsar 150: powered by 149.5cc BS6 engine with 14 bhp and 13 Nm of peak torque.

Pulsar neon: INR 92,627.

Pulsar standard: INR 99,584 from INR 98,086.

Pulsar 150 twin disc: INR 1.03 lakhs.

3) Pulsar NS160: 160cc engine with 17BHP and 16Nm of peak outputs.

Pulsar NS160: INR 1.06 lakhs from 1.04 lakhs.

4) Pulsar 180F: 180cc engine with 12BHP and 14Nm of peak outputs.

INR 1,13,108 from INR 1,11,520.

5) Pulsar 220F: 220cc engine with 20BHP and 18.5Nm of peak outputs.

INR 1,23,245 from INR 1,21,747.

6) Pulsar NS200: 199.5cc engine with 24BHP and 19Nm of peak output.

INR 1.31 lakhs from INR 1.3 lakh.

7) Pulsar RS200: Same engine as NS200.