Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Might Get A New Red-White Colour Option

Bajaj Auto had recently shared a new “Chalk Lines” television commercial featuring the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, which shared a message to follow the new social distancing norms while riding. The TVC showcased the new normal in the country and urged every rider to maintain ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’, which is six feet of social distance. The entire commercial showed various Pulsar riders performing various stunts, while maintaining a safe distance between each other, to showcase the precise control and power delivery of the bike. Bajaj is renowned for their quirky TVCs and this one is no different.

Interestingly, this commercial also showcased the Pulsar NS200, in a new and sport red-white paint scheme. This gives us a hint, that Bajaj is planning to introduce a new paint scheme for its popular Pulsar NS200. The company already sells the bike with a red-black paint option, this new colour option will make the bike even more attractive and sporty.

The upcoming paint scheme will mainly include three shades, the red, black and white paint combination throughout the bike. This combination makes the fuel tank, shrouds, headlamp assembly and tail section to sport bright red and white shades, while the wheels look really impressive, completely painted in white.

The 2020 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is currently sold in four main colour options, which includes the Graphite Black, Wild Red, Mirage White, and Fiery Yellow. However, there is a very fair chance that the new paint scheme will also be available in the international markets as well. In terms of domestic markets, the bikemaker has not officially stated anything about the new paint scheme, yet this new paint scheme might arrive here before the upcoming festive season.

Apart from the colour, we do not expect any mechanical changes in the bike. The Pulsar 200NS comes with a 199.5 cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine which is capable to produce 24.2 PS of maximum power and 18.5 Nm of peak torque, which is 1 PS more and 0.2 Nm more than the previous BS4 version of the bike. The transmission remains the same six-speed gearbox unit.

In terms of features, the bike comes equipped with a semi-digital instrument console, which features a features an analogue tachometer and a digital backlit display for informatics such as current speed, odometer, trip meter, fuel gauge, fuel efficiency, service due indicator, ABS status, to name a few. When launched, we expect the new colour option to be priced slightly more than the current colour options. Presently, the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 BS6 is priced at INR 1.3 Lakh.