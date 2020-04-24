Bajaj Discover Range Removed From Official Website

Bajaj Auto has updated its India website and listed all BS6 compliant models with their respective specifications. During the update, Bajaj Auto also removed several motorcycles that did not receive the BS6 upgrade, and among the list was the company’s premium commuter segment product range, the Discover. The Discover 110 and Discover 125 have not been updated to meet BS6 emission norms and now, the Discover tab is missing altogether on the company’s website.

Bajaj Discover has been one of the oldest motorcycle brands in India that started its journey back in the year 2003. Apart from the Discover 110 and Discover 125, the company used to sell Discover in different engine displacements of 100cc, 135cc and even 150cc. Although it might be too soon to say the discovery range has been discontinued altogether, it seems very likely.

The Discover brand name was always known for decent fuel efficiency and ruggedness and add to that, the appealing visuals. The company sold as many as 30 variants of the model during the course. However, in terms of features, the competition offers a bit more at almost the same price and this can be one of the key reasons behind the demise of the said motorcycles apart from the not-so-pleasing sales numbers.

The company has already brought its Pulsar brand to the 125cc segment while the Platina and the CT range compete in the 100cc and the 110cc segment. The Platina series, CT range and the Pulsar 125 have been clocking promising sales. The Bajaj CT 110 BS6 is available at a starting price of INR 46,413 whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 costs INR 59,802(both prices ex-showroom). The company launched the BS6 version of the Pulsar 125 a few weeks back. It is available in two variants, at a starting price of INR 69,997(ex-showroom). Hence, the company may well decide to bid farewell to the Discover range for good.

However, Bajaj is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same and the Discover range may well return at a later stage with BS6 compliance although it does seem improbable now. The Pune-based two-wheeler brand may continue to sell the Discover series in the international markets. Apart from the Discover series, Bajaj Auto has also removed the Avenger 220 Street from its India website. The Avenger range currently lists the Cruise 220 and the Street 160.