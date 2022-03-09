Automovill To Install EV Charging Stations In India With Midgard Electric

Automovill is a company that was started in Bangalore and Guwahati in the year 2016. The Automovill is now present in 20 cities including Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Patna, Jaipur, and Guwahati with direct retail customers. Since its inception, the platform, co-founded by Mridu Mahendra Das and Chinmay Baruah and joined by Ramana Sambu as Co-Founder and CBO, has handled 100,000+ cars for both retail customers and B2B clients.

Automovill and Midgard Electric collaboration

Midgard is a company that provides EV Charging infrastructure. Midgard was founded by Sabari Viswam and Abhijit Vijayan, they both have excellent backgrounds in the renewable energy industry. The company helps to solve the problem of the electric mobility industry with its EV charging stations. Midgard Electric has EV charging stations in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Trivandrum, Kollam, and Cochin and will be expanding to other cities soon.

Automovill mobility Start-up has announced a partnership with Midgard charging infrastructure providers. With this partnership, Midgard will be helped to expand its EV charging network in many different cities through Automovill outlets. Midgard Electric also provides services like EV Charging stations, EV Ecosystem Consultation, EVCS Maintenance, and Monitoring, Battery Swap Charging stations, and Fleet Charging Management.

Official Statements

“We understand that e Mobility is the future and given the fact that we aim at meeting all the rising demands in the auto service industry it is the need of the hour to gradually become EV supportive. The association with Midgard is one of the very crucial steps and in sync with our vision. Simultaneously, we will be able to play a bigger role in adding to the establishment of wider charging infrastructure in the country,” said Mr. Ramana Sambu (Co-Founder & CBO) Automovill.

” Midgard Electric is very much delighted to have our association with Automovill and we believe that the automotive industry is getting a phase shift towards electric mobility and the ecosystem needs to be strengthened with adequate charging infrastructure for the entire value chain. We are seeing an exponential increase in the electric vehicle demand in the coming years and are creating EV charging infrastructure at a larger scale in the country to accommodate the electric vehicles through our strategic association,” said Mr. Sabari V, CEO & Director of Midgard Electric