Automotive Books You Can Read During This Lockdown

A few days ago, we published a comprehensive list of cult automotive movies which you can watch during the coronavirus quarantine. This time around, for the book readers out there, we have compiled a list of automotive books which you can read sitting in your home, planning about the road trips you can go for after this lockdown ends. Grab your reading glasses, pour yourself a cup of coffee and read on!

The art of Automobile: the 100 Greatest Cars

Authored by an award winning historian, author, and photographer Dennis Adler, this book will take you on a tour through more than a century of automotive history. This book not only reveals the makes and models of iconic cars but also explains the reason why they have been included in the list.

Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans

We all have heard about the legendary rivalry between Ford and Ferrari at Le Mans and this book divulges in the topic even further. Penned by A.J. Baime, Go Like Hell tells the remarkable story of how Henry Ford II, with the help of a young visionary named Lee Iacocca and a former racing champion turned engineer, Carroll Shelby, concocted a scheme to reinvent the Ford company.

Zen and the art of motorcycle maintenance

It is a fictionalized autobiography by Robert M. Pirsig, published in 1974. It tells the first person narrative of Pirsig’s 17-day long motorcycle journey which he undertook from Minnesota to Northern California with his son Craig.

The Art of racing in the rain

We are warning you beforehand, grab a box of tissues and pillows to snuggle before you start reading this novel by Garth Stein. The story is narrated by a dog named Enzo who has educated himself by watching television extensively, and by listening very closely to the words of his master, Denny Swift, an up-and-coming race car driver. The narration of the story makes us laugh, makes us sigh and makes us cry like a 9-year-old kid sometimes. They also made a movie on the novel with the same name.

Drive on!: A Social History of the Motor Car

A bunch of you might find reading about the automotive history a bit boring but the way in which L.J.K Setright has narrated the history is very Stimulating, informative, provocative, and witty!

Jupiter’s Travels

If you love touring on a motorcycle, just go ahead and grab this masterpiece by Ted Simons. He rode a motorcycle around the world back in the seventies! In four years he covered 78,000 miles through 45 countries, living with peasants and presidents, in prisons and palaces, through wars and revolutions. He was already an accomplished writer before he started writing this book.

Twist of the wrist

We all have heard of the legend of Keith Code. He wrote this sports riding bible for everyone to improve their riding. Be it novice or veteran, cruiser to sportbike rider. This book contains the very foundation skills for any rider looking for more confidence when cornering a motorcycle.