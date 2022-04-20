Audi Urbansphere Concept Previews The Future Of Audi Cars!

After many teasers, Audi has taken the wraps off the Urbansphere concept. The Urbansphere concept is a part of Audi’s concept family which consists of the Grandspehere and Skysphere concepts. The Urbansphere concept focuses on mobility in the urban jungle. The concept was designed in Beijing and Ingolstadt. Let’s take a look at it:

Design

The Urbansphere concept is one of the biggest concepts ever made by the German carmaker. For reference, it measures 5.51 meters long. This also gives it the largest cabin space ever offered by an Audi. The design is a mix of a van and a crossover. The front features a large black grille-like element with integrated LEDs in it. The LED headlights feature a slim design. Like every concept, it features large wheels which are a typical trait of concept cars.

The LED lights in the front and rear can project many complex patterns. These lights can display messages to on-road users such as turn signals or road hazard signs. The concept features suicide doors that when opened, project a red light onto the ground to aid ingress and egress. The seats also swivel towards the outside to make getting inside easier.

Interior

As mentioned before, the concept’s primary focus is to carry people in utmost comfort through crowded cities. The massive cabin features 4 individual seats that can be tilted as much as 60 degrees. The seats also feature leg rests that can deploy and the headrests get speakers integrated into them.

The passengers in the rear get a large transparent screen that pivots down from the ceiling. It features eye-tracking and cameras for the occupants. Occupants can control the system via gesture control. At the front, the instrument panel is projected onto a wood panel that runs across the width of the cabin. Like other Audi sphere concepts, the Urbansphere features level 4 autonomous capability.

Powertrain

The Urbansphere rides on Audi’s Premium Platform Electric and has a battery with a capacity of over 120 kWh. An electric motor on each axle produces a total of 396hp and 690nm of torque. The concept claims to deliver an estimated range of 750 km on a full charge.