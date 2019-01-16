156th Mahindra Great Escape Concludes in Lonavala with Off-Road Trophy Round

If it’s adventure off the road you seek, Mahindra’s aptly called wing has been at it for years kicking dust all over the country. Recently, one of India’s most popular off-roading event – the Mahindra Great Escape, concluded successfully in Lonavala. In its 156th Edition, the event witnessed 21 Mahindra SUVs taking on the challenging obstacles.

The rally was flagged off from 19 Degree North, Lonavala. Participants entered the event in Boleros, Scorpios and Thar 4X4s- proving yet again the ruggedness of vehicles from the Mahindra stable. Part of the Sahyadri hills, Lonavala offers an appealing and beguiling experience of the naturalistic environment. Encompassed by thick woods, waterfalls, dam close to the lakes, the beautiful hill station ensured that there were ample challenges for all off-roading enthusiasts.

Mr Ravi Bhalla grabbed the first place in the Stock Category, Mr Digvijay Singh Parmar won the Modified Category and Dr. Vani Parmar won the Ladies Class Category. Five winners from the this round will compete for the grand prize; a new Thar 4*4 at the Off-Roading Trophy which will be held at the Mahindra Off-Roading Academy, Igatpuri.

The Mahindra Great Escape was first conceptualized in 1996 as a non-competitive, off-road rally meant to encourage Mahindra customers to test the strength and performance of their vehicles on terrain other than tarmac. Over the years, the Great Escape has developed the reputation of being one of India’s most thrilling off-road events with each edition seeing enthusiastic participation from die-hard Mahindra fans and customers alike. Below are some fun images from the event. Take a look.