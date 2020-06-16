Audi India Teases The New Generation RS7, Launch Expected Soon

In what comes as delightful news for an Audi fan, the German luxury automaker has teased the upcoming generation of the sports sedan RS7. The flagship model is expected to go on sale next month.

Powered by a monster motor, the previous-gen Audi RS7 was one of the most practical, yet, blisteringly fast four-door sedans available in the country. In a new avatar, it is all set to build on that legacy even further.

Impeccable Design At the Exterior

The RS7 shares the stretched and low silhouette with the standard A7, but interestingly enough, the bonnet, front doors and boot lid are the only common body panels. The RS7 is wider and sports a more aggressive frontal styling with massive air dams and a gloss black honeycomb grille. The rear bumper featuring a large diffuser surrounding the RS-typical oval exhausts brings up the tail. 21-inch rims are standard, while 22-inch rims are an option in markets abroad.

Luxury At The Interior

The interior will be full of all things new-age with a dual-touchscreen layout for the dash. However, Alcantara trim and an RS steering with large paddle shifters make the cabin look like sportier. Those RS seats are unmissable too with their additional bolstering.

Unmatched Power

What’s nice about the Audi RS7 Sportback is the fact that it backs up its look with some serious performance. So it doesn’t only look like it punches faces but it actually does. Thanks to its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it makes 600 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque. All of that power is sent through an eight-speed automatic gearbox to all four wheels. That power and all-wheel drive grip help the RS7 rocket from 0-100 kmph in the mid-three-second range, so it’s seriously quick.

Expected Price

The Audi RS7 will likely be priced upwards of Rs 1.2 crore (estimated, ex-showroom), putting it in the same price territory as models like the Mercedes-AMG E63 S and BMW M5 Competition. Audi currently has just three models in its India portfolio – the A6, A8 and Q8.