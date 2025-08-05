Audi India Rolls Out 10-Year Warranty and 15-Year RSA: Redefining Luxury Ownership for the Long Haul

4-Point Overview
- Audi India launches the industry’s most extensive customer care program with a 10-year extended warranty and 15-year Roadside Assistance.
- Coverage spans up to 200,000 km, with flexible options available to both new and existing Audi owners.
- 24/7 RSA includes emergency services, towing, fuel delivery, battery support, and even hotel accommodation.
- Program available across all Audi models with tailored pricing and easy activation.
Intro: A Promise That Goes Far Beyond the Drive
Luxury isn’t just about leather seats, powerful engines, or a fancy badge on the grille. It’s about how you’re treated long after you’ve driven off the showroom floor. In a country like India—where road trips span mountains, highways, and everything in between—reliability and support matter just as much as performance. Audi India clearly understands this. With its newly introduced 10-year extended warranty and 15-year Roadside Assistance Program, the brand is going beyond the sale. It’s not just redefining premium ownership—it’s making sure every single kilometre feels cared for.
A Decade of Confidence – The 10-Year Extended Warranty
Audi’s new warranty program reflects a brand that understands its customers’ long-term needs. Offering an option to extend coverage up to 10 years or 200,000 km, this initiative is available across Audi’s entire product line-up, whether you’re buying a compact Q3 or a flagship Q8.
Buyers can opt for 1- or 2-year extensions beyond the standard warranty at the time of purchase—or even later, as long as their current warranty hasn’t expired. This provides unmatched flexibility. More importantly, it covers all manufacturing defects, so you aren’t left second-guessing unexpected repair costs years down the road.
In short, Audi is saying: “We’re with you. Not just today, but for the long run.”
15 Years of Roadside Reassurance – The RSA Program
Let’s face it—no matter how luxurious your car, emergencies happen. Audi’s 15-year Roadside Assistance program is designed to eliminate the stress of breakdowns or mishaps, no matter where you are in India.
From the crowded streets of Mumbai to the winding roads of Himachal, the RSA covers:
- Emergency towing
- Battery boost
- Flat tyre repair
- Spare key delivery
- Fuel assistance (up to 10L, fuel cost paid by the customer)
For more serious situations, Audi even offers hotel stays, onward travel arrangements, and vehicle custody—if you’re stranded more than 100 km from your base.
The experience is made seamless with:
- Live updates every 30 minutes
- Email alerts to the nearest dealership
- WhatsApp-based support
- Dedicated towing platforms with protective car covers
Whether you’re in a minor jam or a major breakdown, Audi’s got your back—literally and digitally.
Who Can Avail and How?
This isn’t just for new buyers. Existing Audi owners can also opt-in based on the age and warranty status of their vehicle. Whether your car is fresh off the lot or a few years into service, Audi offers tiered pricing from ₹3,999 to ₹8,000, depending on the model and age.
Customers can choose to buy this coverage during delivery or any time before their standard warranty expires—no pressure, no rush.
Audi is clearly listening to what today’s Indian luxury car buyer needs: reliability, flexibility, and peace of mind.
Key Features Table: Audi Extended Warranty + RSA Program
|What’s Covered
|What It Means for You
|Warranty Duration
|Enjoy peace of mind for up to 10 years from the day you buy your Audi
|Mileage Coverage
|Drive worry-free for up to 200,000 kilometers—no small print
|Eligibility
|Available on every Audi model sold in India—no exceptions
|RSA Duration
|Roadside support that’s got your back for a remarkable 15 years
|RSA Availability
|Assistance across India’s highways, city roads, and remote areas
|RSA Services
|Includes towing, battery help, fuel top-ups, tyre fix & spare key delivery
|Premium Perks
|Hotel stays, onward travel, and car safekeeping if you’re stranded
|Service Access
|WhatsApp support, live updates every 30 minutes, instant dealership alerts
|Pricing Range
|Starts from ₹3,999—tailored to your car’s age and model
|For New & Existing Owners
|Whether you’ve just bought your Audi or already drive one—this is for you
Conclusion: Audi Isn’t Just a Car—It’s a Long-Term Relationship
What Audi has launched isn’t just another warranty or RSA package. It’s a philosophy shift—a signal to Indian luxury buyers that service doesn’t stop after the sale. With this 10-year extended warranty and 15-year Roadside Assistance, Audi is doing more than ticking checkboxes—it’s building trust.
For those looking to join the four-ring family, there’s never been a better time. And for those already in, this is Audi reaffirming its commitment to your journey, wherever the road leads.