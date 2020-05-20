Ather Energy Resumes Operations In Bangalore And Chennai

A major player in the electric vehicle segment in India, Ather Energy has restarted operations in Chennai, a week after it resumed in Bangalore. All possible precautions at Ather Space will be undertaken including sanitization of the workspace, use of masks, gloves and sanitizers by the service professionals and staff, and practicing social distancing for a safe and smooth experience. The move comes after the government in both the cities announced a relaxation for two-wheeler & four-wheeler showrooms, service centres, and firms dealing in automobile spare parts.

More details:

The R&D centre in Bengaluru and the experience centers in both cities have opened for a restricted number of employees and customers. The experience centers will be open for limited hours and will operate with limited staff onsite to comply with health & safety guidelines. Deliveries of the Ather 450 have begun in limited capacity in both cities and will scale up depending on the resumption of operations of other ancillary partners, and permissions for interstate transport of vehicles.

This year Ather will be available in 8 new cities (Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata) with their flagship model Ather 450X. The 450X scooter is powered with a 6kW PMSM motor, a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery and comes with 4 riding modes.

Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said “We are slowly opening up our retail stores and offices and are hoping that some semblance of normalcy will be achieved in the coming months. We have a lot of work ahead of us to expand pan-India over the coming months, and thankfully, the lockdown has not affected those timelines dramatically. We are now working on a slightly revised timeline of Q4 of 2020 to begin deliveries of the Ather 450X across India.”