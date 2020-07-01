Ather Energy Partners With CredR For A Two-Wheeler Exchange Program

Ather Energy and CredR, a used two-wheeler marketplace, today announced a partnership for exchange of any two-wheeler with an Ather electric scooter. Ather has clarified that irrespective of which scooter, motorcycle or superbike you own, you can now switch to electric by exchanging it for a brand new Ather scooter.

As part of this association, CredR will offer instant price quotes for old petrol two-wheelers, which will be used to reduce the upfront cost of upgrading to Ather’s scooters. Ather Energy announced its exchange program early last month.

How Does This Partnership Work?

This partnership allows owners to quickly and easily trade in their old two-wheelers for an ever-improving electric scooter and receive their new vehicle within days. Customers will need to bring in their old petrol 2-wheelers for physical inspection to Ather Space, where an instant price quote/estimate will be generated through the application powered by CredR.

To complete the transaction, CredR will verify the documents and the health of the petrol two-wheeler. The exchange price will then be adjusted against the final cost of the new Ather scooters. Currently, the program is applicable only for Bengaluru and Chennai and will be available across India as partner experience centres open in the coming months.

Commenting on the partnership, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, “Since our launch in 2018, we’ve constantly been looking for new and innovative ownership models for our vehicles, and this is another step in that direction. This exchange program makes the entire process more seamless for owners and reduces the stress of personally trying to sell their vehicles.”

Ather is the first two-wheeler OEM to launch a private lease program, with a payment plan as low as INR 2,589 per month. The company also offers ownership programs under Ather One that takes care of all day-to-day expenses, along with doorstep service and spare parts.

To promote the adoption of EV, Ather has added a slew of financial models and first-in-category lease plans, with no long-term commitment. For its flagship scooter, Ather 450X launched in January 2020, the company has rolled out an innovative battery subscription model. Under this plan, the consumer pays for the scooter, minus the cost of the lithium-ion battery. The battery is paid for under a monthly subscription model that not only lowers the upfront cost of the scooter but also provides a lifelong, infinite battery warranty.

Earlier, Ather had also partnered with Bounce, India’s first and fastest-growing dockless shared mobility player in Bengaluru for their Peer-to-Peer (P2P) sharing program. This partnership enables new Ather 450 owners to monetize the idle time of their vehicle by listing it on the Bounce App and earning an additional income.