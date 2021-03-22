Ather Energy Begins Retail Operations In The Pink City

Ather Energy has begun test-rides of the Ather 450X at Durgapura, Jaipur in association with Akhand Distributors, Jaipur’s leading retailer. Along with test rides, Jaipurians can learn about all features of the vehicle and different ownership and purchase models to buy the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus. The experience centre, Ather Space will open in early April, the early test rides have commenced due to the surge in bookings, enquiries, and test ride requests from Jaipur.

More details

Ather Energy will set up its Experience Centre at BL Tower-2 on Tonk Road near Durgapura Flyover. Ather Energy will begin delivering vehicles within the next couple of weeks.

Ather Energy will install about 3-4 fast charging points, Ather Grid, across key hotspots in the city by next month and double it by the end of 2021. The company is looking to partner with progressive hosts including cafés, restaurants, tech parks, malls, and gyms which can offer EV owners’ easy accessibility, curb range anxiety, and ease the adoption of electric vehicles in Jaipur. More than 120 public fast charging points by Ather Energy are up across more than 17 cities in India.

Ather 450X

The Ather 450X will be available at the experience centre. The scooter is powered with a 6kW PMSM motor, a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, and comes with 4 riding modes. In addition to Eco, Ride, and Sport, Ather has introduced a new high-performance mode, ‘Warp’. Ather 450X can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 sec in Warp mode, making it the quickest scooter in the 125cc category and the perfect choice to navigate through city traffic. The Ather 450X will also charge 50% faster than before at 1.5km per minute, making it the fastest charging rate in the electric two-wheeler category.

Additionally, the electric scooter will have a 4G SIM card and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to manage phone calls and music on the touchscreen dashboard. The new 7” touchscreen dashboard, comes with a colour depth of 16M and a Snapdragon Quad-Core processor. Ather 450X utilises Android Open Source to offer Google map navigation, on-board diagnostics, and other unique features like Over-the-air updates, Auto Indicator off and Guide-me-home lights. Ather Energy also offers a lower-powered Ather 450 Plus which offers a top speed of 70 kmph and a True Range of 70 km in Eco mode.

Ather Energy offers an Assured Buyback program on their vehicles which is a result of the company’s confidence in the battery and connected nature of its product. Under the Buyback program customers will get Rs. 85,000* as a guaranteed value for the Ather 450X at the end of 3 years. Ather vehicles are also available for lease, which allows the customers to access a fully loaded Ather 450X with a down payment & a nominal monthly fee, starting at INR 3,394 per month. The ex-showroom price of the Ather 450X is INR.159,524 & INR 140,514 for the Ather 450 Plus in Jaipur.

Official statement

“Jaipur is an important market for us and we have seen a strong demand & interest from the consumers since the launch of Ather 450X.The test-ride requests and bookings were so overwhelming that we wanted to start our operations in Jaipur earlier than previously planned. We are pleased to partner with Akhand Distributors who have been a great support and their enthusiasm has made this possible. We will soon open our Experience Center in Jaipur, meanwhile consumers can enjoy the test-rides and pre-order the 450X.” said Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy.