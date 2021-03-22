A Chinese EV Just Outsold Tesla Model 3 For Two Months Straight!

Okay, before you get all muffed and chagrined, this is true. An EV from China did manage to outsell the previous highest-selling EV, the Tesla Model 3. What is that thing called, I see you ask? Well, its called the Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV and looking at it and its specs-sheet, it is not technically or ethically correct to compare this little thing to the Model 3 but hey, if all you care about is the sales sheet, you wouldn’t care about not comparing these EVs.

According to the official numbers, the Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV outsold the Model 3 in January and February 2021. According to the reports, Tesla sold around 21,500 Model 3s while Wuling sold around 36,000 of these Mini EVs in January 2021. In February 2021, as many as 20,000 units of the Mini EVs were sold against 13,700 units of the Model 3. One important factor to consider here is the price. The Mini EV is available for just CNY 28,000 or USD 4,300 or INR 3.1 lakhs while the Model 3 retails for USD 37,500 or INR 27.13 lakhs.

The Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV gets 2 battery options – a 9.3 kWh battery pack that offers 120 km of range and a 13.9 kWh battery pack that offers 170 km of range on a single charge. The top speed that can be extracted is 100 km/hr while it can accommodate 4 people.

The Tesla Model 3, on the other hand, draws power from a Li-ion battery with dual motors which digitally distribute torque to both axles as required by the conditions. It is offered in 3 variants – Standard plus, Long Range AWD and performance with 0-97 kph taking 5.3s in Standard Plus and an outrageous 3.1s in the Performance. The range varies from 424 Km on the Standard Plus to 568 Km on Long-Range AWD while the Performance can go on for 507 km on a single charge. Tesla’s network of Superchargers across the world also helps charge up the juice in the battery, while a battery swap is also possible in a Tesla making it easier for the user.

While the Mini EV might feature higher up in the sales charts, there isn’t really much comparison possible, is there. It will be criminally notorious to compare a Mini EV with a Model 3 as both are built for a different kind of audience and cater to different needs. One is a smaller, affordable alternative in the times of big daddy SUVs while the other is a full-blown EV manufactured by the king of EVs. So, if anything, both serve a noble purpose.