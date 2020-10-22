2021 Ssang Yong Rexton (Mahindra Alturas) Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

Mahindra’s premium full-size SUV, the Mahindra Alturas G4 is actually a re-badged version of the 2017 Ssang Yong Rexton. Interestingly, Ssang Yong is indeed a Mahindra owned international brand. The Ssang Yong Rexton was waiting for its facelift since 2017. Finally, the carmaker has teased the premium-SUV ahead of its global debut on 2nd November. Since the Mahindra Alturas was a re-badged version of the Ssang Yong Rexton, we expect the new Rexton to arrive in India, as the Mahindra Alturas G4 facelift.

From the teaser, we can see that the front fascia of the facelifted Rexton looks sharper and sportier than the previous model. We expect full-LED headlamps and an integrated LED daytime running light set-up. The Ssang Yong Rexton also sports a wider bumper and grille. At the rear end, we see a new and updated look of the SUV. The rear end of the Rexton seems to sport a set of new tail lamps and a sportier rear bumper.

It is expected that the Ssang Yong Rexton will arrive with the same 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine, which is also offered in the Mahindra Alturas. This diesel mill is capable of producing a maximum power output of 187bhp and 422Nm of peak torque. The engine is also expected to be paired with a 7-speed automatic gearbox to carry the transmission duties. The Ssang Yong Rexton will be offered with a single variant, which will feature, both 2WD and 4WD configurations. We also expect the facelifted version to ace the Mahindra Thar borrowed, 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which is capable of providing a maximum power output of 190bhp.

Inside the cabin, in terms of features, the Rexton is expected to feel more premium with refined interiors. While the actual features will be unveiled after the launch event, we expect a new and improved infotainment system, digital instrument panel, new steering wheel, and premium upholstery. The Mahindra Alturas G4 comes with a price tag upwards of Rs 28.72 lakh and goes up to Rs 31.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

The premium SUV segment in India is led by players like Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace. The entry of MG Gloster, with segment-leading features like Automatic Driving Aid Systems, raised the bar in the premium SUV segment. In order to create its space in the Indian market, the Mahindra Alturas G4 facelift is also expected to have some segment-leading features.