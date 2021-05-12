Aprilia SXR 125 Launched At INR 1.15 Lakh

Globally speaking, Aprilia is renowned for making some of the most exciting motorcycles in the world. Take the Aprilia RSV4 and the Tuono V4 for instance. Both the motorcycles are considered to be the top dogs in their respective segments. But in India, Aprilia has been mainly focusing on its gearless scooters. Aprilia currently sells the Storm 125, SR 125, SR 160 and SXR 160. The Italian marque has now expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of SXR 125. The SXR 125 is priced at INR 1,14,994 ex-showroom.

More details

As the name suggests, it’s a 125cc derivative of the SXR 160 – otherwise known as one of the most premium scooters you can get in India.

As the moniker suggests, the SXR 125 is based on the SXR 160’s platform and follows the same design philosophy. The SXR 160 is a true-blue maxi scooter and the SXR 125 is be no different. The big apron up front houses RS 660 inspired headlamps as well as integrated LED Daytime Running Lights.

Specs

Just like the SXR 160 is built around the same engine found on the SR 160, the SXR 125 is going to borrow its powertrain from the SR 125. The 125 cc single-cylinder three-value fuel-injected engine puts down a maximum power output of 9.4 bhp at 7,600 rpm and 8.2 Nm of peak torque.

Some of the key feature highlights of the model include its wrap-around LED headlights, LED taillights, longer, bigger and comfortable seating, full digital cluster, Bluetooth mobile connectivity option, adjustable rear suspension, disc brake with CBS and signature Aprilia graphics. The Aprilia SXR 125 will be presented in a total of four paint schemes namely Matt Black, Glossy White, Glossy Red and Matt Blue.