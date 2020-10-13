Aprilia RS 660 Launched At A Price Close To INR 9.7 Lakh In Indian Money

The Aprilia RS660 was one of the most talked-about motorcycles at EICMA in 2019. Aprilia makes one of the most exciting motorcycles in the whole sphere. Their RSV4 is broadly considered as one of the best litre-class sports bikes in the whole wide world and is widely regarded as a benchmark in its segment. Motorcyclists around the world longed for an Aprilia belonging to the middleweight sportsbike segment and now, the moment has arrived as Aprilia has officially launched the RS 660 in international markets.

More details

Though all the details were already out in the open, Aprilia did save some juicy details for the launch. The primary one being a brighter-than-our-future Acid Gold livery which somehow justifies its name.

Styling

As far as styling goes, Aprilia RS 660 borrow design cues heavily from RSV4 which is identifiable even from a considerable distance, all thanks to its triple-headlamp setup. The RS 660 uses the same setup but sleeker in terms of the overall design. It also sports sleek LED headlamps which consist of cornering lights. What completes the sharp look of the motorcycle is the RSV4-inspired rear-end. Given that the motorcycle’s origin is Italian and they are known for all things beautiful, the RS 660 has a gorgeous fairing and a beautifully carved fuel tank. It has a 1370mm wheelbase, 24.1 degree rake and 104.6mm trail.

Specifications

Underneath that fairing, lies a 660cc, parallel-twin motor that is capable of producing 100hp at 10,500rpm and 67Nm at 8,500rpm. This twin-cylinder engine has a 270-degree firing order. Unsurprisingly, Aprilia has loaded the RS 660 up to the brim with modern-day electronics package called the Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC). This six-axis IMU-based system includes three-level cornering ABS, adjustable wheelie control, traction control and engine brake control.

It also gets an up/down quickshifter and cruise control. The motorcycle has five ride modes- Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time Attack. These modes can be accessed via the TFT dashboard. The suspension components include a 41mm Kayaba USD fork, adjustable for spring preload and rebound damping. At the rear, there is a monoshock that is also adjustable for rebound and preload. Braking duties are carried out by twin 320 discs at the front with four-piston Brembo radial callipers and a 220mm disc at the back with two pistons Brembo.

Aprilia has launched the RS660 in international markets at £10,149 or Rs 9.7 lakh. Bookings of the RS 660 have already begun. Though there is no official word regarding its India arrival, we would still love to see Aprilia bringing in the RS 660 to our shores. Reports suggest that Aprilia is also working on a track-only version of the RS 660. The bike will come draped in a new livery and will feature some changes like the elimination of headlights, mirrors, and number plate holder. The Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo which was photographer, also features adjustable footpegs and race fairings. Another major inclusion is the SC-Project full-system exhaust which might accentuate the overall aural drama while also resulting in a slightly bumped up performance figures.