Apollo Tyres CFO Sunam Sarkar redesignated as Chief Business Officer

By Suvil SusvirkarNovember 19, 2014

Sunam Sarkar-Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres has announced that company’s President and Chief Financial Officer, Sunam Sarkar, will be redesignation to the new position of President and Chief Business Officer. In his new assignment Sarkar will oversee Corporate Strategy, Integrated Supply Chain including Raw Material Sourcing, Production Planning and Logistics Operations, Information Technology, Greater China Operations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Corporate Communications.

apollo-tyres_1

Speaking of the change, Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Apollo Tyres said, “Sunam has had a very fruitful stint as the CFO and has been instrumental in greatly strengthening the Apollo balance sheet. He continues to lead the Strategic Planning function at Apollo and with his previous experience in Sales, Marketing, Strategy and Finance, he is the ideal person to develop, implement and lead Apollo’s growth strategy, where we seek a strong presence in new geographies. He will additionally bring his strategic acumen to play in the vital area of Strategic Sourcing, for which we are establishing a new base in Singapore, given how much of our raw material supplies come from that region.”

Sarkar joined Apollo in 1999 to head the Marketing function and has since successfully undertaken stints in Corporate Strategy, Operations and Finance. He joined the Board of Directors in 2004 and continues as an Executive Director. He will continue as the CFO of the company until a replacement is announced.

(1 Comments)

  1. Apollo tyre is very poor tyre, my experience is Mahindhra Scorpio, tyre condition in four months Very poor as a same local Chinese tyre

