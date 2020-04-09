Aprilia’s Quarter-Liter Adventure Tourer Terra 250 Spied

The affordable ADV motorcycle segment is buzzing with every major manufacturer stepping in. The latest entrant in this segment might be the Aprilia Terra 250 which was recently spied in almost production-ready guise. Aprilia already has the Terra moniker in their portfolio as they retail the Terra 125 and Terra 150 in other markets. The bigger Terra 250 will strengthen their presence in the ADV sphere even more.

This quarter-litre adventure tourer which was recently spied looks in line with the rest of the Terra family which is not a bad thing at all. The rest of the Terra motorcycles mean business when it comes to the way they look. Throw a bigger engine with the same design and updated mechanicals and you have a very capable ADV tourer from the Italian marque. It is expected that Aprilia will launch the Terra 250 in two trims like the Terra 150. Terra 150 comes in two variants: Standard and Adventure. The former gets a long beak attached to the front fender and an 18″ wheel while the latter gets a 21″ front wheel and a tyre-hugging fender.

Aprilia Terra 150 Adventure

Going by the spy image, the Terra 250 will come with a set of conventional telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock fitted to handle suspension duties. Expect Aprilia to fine-tune the suspension to make it off-road friendly. Braking duties will be performed by disc brakes on both ends coupled with a safety net of ABS (maybe switchable).

Powering the Terra 250 will most likely be the motor which powers the Aprilia GPR250. It is a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motor on the GPR250 is tuned to deliver 26.1bhp of maximum power and 22Nm of peak torque. If the performance figures remain identical for the Terra 250, the bike will be an interesting proposition and a very good option for the beginners.

Since we are on the topic of quarter-litre ADVs, the KTM Adventure 250 looks like a solid candidate for India, although there has not been an official announcement, yet. Identical in terms of appearance to the Adventure 390, the difference is in the hardware and the motor. The bike gets a 19” front wheel and a 17” rear wheel, which are fitted with MRF’s Mogrip Meteor FM-2 all-terrain tyres. Braking duties are handled by a 320mm front and 230mm rear BYBRE disc brakes, which are then governed by Bosch’s switchable dual-channel ABS. It is powered by a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 249cc engine that produces about 30 PS of maximum power and 24 Nm of peak torque. The bike weighs in at 156 kgs (kerb).

Image Source: Newmotor