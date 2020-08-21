All-New Kia Sonet Registers Record Bookings On Day One; To Go On Sale In Mid-September

Although it will go on sale in mid-September, Kia Motors India seems to have readied another blockbuster after the Seltos. On the 20th of August, 2020, the first day when bookings opened, the Kia Sonet compact SUV has managed to attract a record 6,523 bookings.

Prospective customers were able to book the car online at the official Kia Motors India website www.kia.com/in and via the company’s countrywide dealership network by paying an initial booking amount of INR 25,000. Manufactured at Kia’s production facility at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, the Sonet boasts Kia’s unique DNA of modern styling along with premium features to appeal to buyers.

The Sonet aims to set new benchmarks in the Indian automobile industry with its high-quality interiors, 30+ segment-best features and a wide choice of powertrains. The Sonet also comes equipped with Kia’s signature UVO Connect suite of technologies, with a range of 57 features for owners offering convenience, remote control, navigation, safety, security and vehicle management. This also includes Kia’s UVO Voice Assist feature, which responds to the greeting, “Hello, Kia.”

One of the most anticipated car launches of 2020, the Sonet is being offered in a dual trim concept of Tech Line and GT-Line with multiple powertrain options to suit virtually all requirements in this segment. Between the five variants in the Tech Line – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+ – Sonet customers can choose from an array of features, many of which are segment firsts. For those who want that additional dash of sportiness in their Sonet, the GT-Line’s GTX+ trim is loaded with a list of features that elevate the driving and ownership experience.

A choice of two engines – a versatile Smartstream 1.2-litre four-cylinder and powerful 1.0 T-GDi (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) – and another 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engines are available with a choice of five transmissions. This includes five and six-speed manuals, a seven-speed DCT, first in segment six-speed automatic, and Kia’s new six-speed intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT). The Sonet will also be the only compact SUV in its segment to offer a proper torque converter automatic with the diesel engine.

In addition to this, the Kia Sonet comes loaded with multiple segment-first features. The list includes:

– Largest and best-in-segment 10.25-inch (26.03 cm) HD touchscreen with navigation and live traffic information

– Smart Pure Air Purifier with virus protection

– BOSE Premium seven-speaker sound system with sub-woofer

– Ventilated driver and front-passenger seats

– LED Sound Mood Lights

– Remote engine start for automatic and manual transmission via UVO Connect and Smart Key

– Over-the-air (OTA) map updates

– Multi-drive & traction modes for select automatic variants

– Wireless smartphone charger with cooling function

It also comes equipped with an array of safety features, including six airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HAC (Hill-start Assist Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and BA (brake assist) and more.