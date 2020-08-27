All-New Honda Hornet 2.0 Launch: LIVE

Honda Two-wheelers India is about to launch a brand new motorcycle today which could be their locally-made flagship product. Prior to the launch, the maker had released a new teaser video which showcases some of the bike’s details amidst a track-inspired theme.

The teaser video reveals that the motorcycle will feature gold-finished front USD fork, a single-cylinder air-cooled engine featuring Honda’s HET technology, a body-coloured belly pan, sharply-designed tank extensions, a blue-backlit display for instrumentation and front LED headlights. The launch event commences at 12:00 pm and this post will be updated real-time with all the information about the brand new motorcycle. Stay tuned and make sure your refresh key is functional.

The event has ended. We’ll be ready with a more detailed post about this bike in some time. Stay tuned!

12:34 PM: Engine displaces 184.4cc and makes 17.26 hp of power, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Front tyre is a 110/70-17, rear measures 140/70-17. Both are tubeless. Front petal disc is 276mm in diameter, rear measures 220 mm. The bike weighs 142 kilos and fuel tank capacity is 12 litres

12:29 PM: Has been priced at 1.26 lakh ex-showroom. The instrument cluster gets a voltmeter, gear position indicator and service due indicator. The saddle is a split-type affair

12:11 PM: LED illumination all around. Will be offered in four colours

12:10: Engine makes 16.1 Nm and promises best-in-class mid-range torque. 0 – 200m in 11.25 seconds

12:05: It will be called the Honda Hornet 2.0. Will be positioned in the 180cc-200cc space. The bike is built on an entirely new diamond-type frame. Gets gold-finished USD forks, single-channel ABS, engine stop switch, sealed chain, hazard light switch

12:03: The bikemaker is highlighting its rich racing history before introducing the new bike. Hints towards something sporty

12:01 PM: Honda is launching the new motorcycle at the Buddh International Circuit