All Hyundai Grand i10 Variants To Get More Equipment

Hyundai soon plans to upgrade the Grand i10 hatchback line-up in the Indian market with more equipment. This change comes with the manufacturer’s intention to improve safety on all their cars in India. The Hyundai Xcent was the first to sport these changes, it came with standard safety features like ABS, EBD and dual front airbags for all variants. These changes are are going to make their way to the Grand i10, while they were already on offer on all variants above the Sportz, the Magna and Era variants didn’t get these as standard until now. Dealers also claim that Hyundai will add more equipment to the lower trims of the Grand i10 to make it more appealing. The Grand i10 Magna will also get standard roof rails and side-impact beams on all doors. The Grand i10 Sportz, on the other hand, will get LED daytime running lamps and a rear spoiler as standard.

Currently, the Hyundai Grand i10 range is sold with a 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engine options in India. While there is still no diesel automatic on offer, the petrol version is sold with an optional four-speed automatic transmission. We are expecting a slight increase in the prices once the updated Grand i10 arrives at dealerships Even though Hyundai has started working on the next-gen Grand i10, the launch of the all-new model is still some time away.