88-Year-Old Farmer Achieves His Childhood Dream Of Owning A Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has been one of the oldest, and most aspired luxury car brands in the Indian. 88-year-old Devarajan Alagar Sami Pillai, a farmer from Tamil Nadu, first saw the brand when he was 8-year-old. “I fell in love for the Mercedes-Benz logo,” said Devarajan in the video. 80 years of hard work and the aspiration to own a car with the Star emblem finally paid-off as Devarajan took the delivery of a Mercedes-Benz B-Class. “I am indebted to my wife for her 100% support,” added Devarajan.

Mercedes-Benz’s dealership celebrated his achievement by sharing the video:

Devarajan took home a diesel powered Mercedes-Benz B200 CDI. The 2143 cc, inline four-cylinder diesel engine is tuned to deliver 136 hp between 3600-4400 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7G-DCT Dual Clutch Transmission. The car can achieve a top speed of 210 kmph. The Mercedes-Benz B200 CDI is sold at an ex-showroom price tag of INR 33 lakh.

Check out more images of Devarajan taking home his brand new Mercedes-Benz B-Class: