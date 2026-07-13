2027 Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Spied Testing, What Could Be New?

The Toyota Innova Hycross has been one of the most popular MPVs in India since its launch. Buyers have liked it for its hybrid technology, spacious cabin and comfortable driving experience. Now, a heavily camouflaged test vehicle has been spotted on Indian roads, giving the first hint that Toyota is working on an updated version.
The test mule does not reveal many details because it is covered from almost every angle. Even so, the camouflage suggests Toyota could be preparing more than just a few small cosmetic changes. Since the Innova Hycross first arrived in late 2022, a facelift in 2027 would also fit the usual product update cycle.
Exterior Updates Could Be Noticeable
Most of the front section is hidden under camouflage. This hints that Toyota may introduce fresh styling for the MPV.
Expected exterior changes include:
- New front grille
- Redesigned front bumper
- Updated LED headlamps
- New daytime running lights
- Revised rear bumper
- Fresh LED tail lamp graphics
- New alloy wheel design
From the side, the overall body shape looks very similar to the current model, while the rear also keeps the familiar tail lamp layout.
Cabin May Get More Premium Features
Spy pictures do not show the interior, but the facelift could receive several upgrades inside the cabin. Toyota may also improve material quality to give the MPV a more premium feel.
Possible feature additions include:
- Bigger 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Fully digital instrument cluster
- Better connected car technology
- Improved 360 degree camera
- Ventilated second row seats on higher variants
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Dolby Atmos music system
- New upholstery and dashboard finish
Toyota could also upgrade its safety package with better ADAS functions. Some reports suggest Level 2 Plus driver assistance could be introduced.
Engine Options Expected
The mechanical package is likely to stay familiar. Toyota may continue offering both petrol and hybrid versions while also adding a flex fuel model.
|Engine
|Expected Status
|2.0 litre petrol
|Continue
|2.0 litre strong hybrid
|Continue
|Flex fuel version
|Expected
The hybrid powertrain has played a major role in the Innova Hycross’ popularity because of its fuel efficiency, making major mechanical changes less likely.
Why This Update Matters
Toyota has continued to see strong demand for the Innova Hycross even after more than three years in the market. A refreshed model could help attract new buyers while giving existing customers more technology and convenience.
The update may also help Toyota compete with upcoming premium three row models, including new hybrid offerings expected to enter the Indian market over the next few years.
Expected Launch Timeline
Toyota has not shared any official information yet. Since testing has now started, the updated Innova Hycross is expected to make its debut sometime in 2027.
The company is also expected to reveal more details as development moves ahead and testing continues on Indian roads.