Mercedes AMG E 53 Plug in Hybrid India Launch on July 23 With 585 bhp and 100 km EV Range

The Indian luxury performance car space is about to welcome a new option. Mercedes Benz has confirmed that the AMG E 53 Plug in Hybrid will make its India debut on July 23. It brings together strong performance and electric driving in one package. The new sedan also marks the return of the E 53 badge in India, this time with plug in hybrid technology. Along with impressive power figures, it also promises more than 100 km of claimed electric only driving range.
Mercedes AMG E 53 Plug in Hybrid powertrain
The biggest talking point of the new E 53 is its hybrid setup. It combines a six cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor to deliver both performance and efficiency.
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|3.0 litre turbo petrol inline six
|Electric motor
|Integrated into 9 speed automatic gearbox
|Combined power
|585 bhp
|Combined torque
|750 Nm
|Drive system
|AMG Performance 4MATIC Plus AWD
|0 to 100 kmph
|3.8 seconds
|Top speed
|280 kmph
The optional AMG Dynamic Plus package increases power to 612 bhp when Race Start mode is activated.
Battery and electric driving
The plug in hybrid system also gives the E 53 a useful electric driving range for daily use.
Key details include:
- 28.6 kWh battery pack
- 21.2 kWh usable battery capacity
- Claimed electric range of more than 100 km
- EV mode works up to 140 kmph
- 11 kW AC charging support
- International model also gets optional 60 kW DC fast charging
The battery is placed below the boot floor while a part of its capacity is reserved to provide extra boost during hard acceleration.
AMG chassis and driving hardware
Mercedes has added several upgrades to make the E 53 feel sharper than the standard E Class.
Some of the key highlights are:
- AMG adaptive suspension
- Three suspension modes
- Wider front track
- Extra chassis bracing
- Active rear axle steering
- High performance braking system
- Fully variable all wheel drive
These upgrades are expected to improve both handling and stability.
Exterior and cabin
The AMG version gets several styling changes that make it stand apart from the regular E Class. Exterior highlights include:
- Illuminated AMG grille
- Larger front air intakes
- Flared front wheel arches
- AMG side skirts
- Ducktail spoiler
- Rear diffuser
- Quad round exhaust outlets
The cabin also gets several AMG specific touches. Features include:
- AMG sports seats
- Red contrast stitching
- AMG steering wheel
- 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster
- 14.4 inch touchscreen infotainment system
- AMG specific MBUX graphics
International markets also offer the optional MBUX Superscreen with an additional passenger display.
Expected rivals
The Mercedes AMG E 53 Plug in Hybrid does not have a direct rival in India. Its closest competitors are the BMW M3 Competition and the Audi RS5 Sportback.