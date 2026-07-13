Skoda Kodiaq RS Deliveries Begin in India

Recently, Skoda has launched the much awaited Kodiaq RS in India at Rs 66.99 lakh (ex showroom) and now the company has started delivering the SUV to customers across the country. The first batch was limited to just 50 units and every unit was booked within minutes of bookings opening. The performance SUV is being brought to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is offered in a single fully loaded variant.
The first Kodiaq RS has already been delivered to a customer in the Steel Grey shade. The SUV is also available in Moon White, Velvet Red and Magic Black.
Price and availability
|Details
|Information
|Price
|Rs 66.99 lakh (ex showroom)
|Variant
|Single fully loaded variant
|Import
|Completely Built Unit (CBU)
|Units in first batch
|50
|Booking status
|Sold out within minutes
The strong response shows there is good demand for performance SUVs in the premium segment. As of now, the first allocation has already been sold out.
Exterior gets a sporty look
The Kodiaq RS looks more aggressive than the standard Kodiaq. It gets several design changes that make it stand out.
Some of the exterior highlights include:
- Matrix LED headlamps
- Full width front light bar
- New sporty front bumper
- Black exterior elements
- RS badges
- 20 inch alloy wheels
- Red brake calipers
- Revised rear bumper
- Four exterior colour choices
These updates give the SUV a stronger road presence while keeping the familiar Kodiaq shape.
Cabin gets premium and sporty touches
The interior also gets several RS specific updates along with a long equipment list. Key interior features include:
- All black cabin with red stitching
- Front sports seats with integrated headrests
- Reclining second row seats
- 12.9 inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster
- Panoramic sunroof
- 360 degree camera
- Nine airbags
- Adaptive cruise control
- TPMS
- Rear sunshades
- Dynamic Chassis Control
- Level 2 ADAS
- 13 speaker Canton sound system
- Dual wireless phone chargers
- Ambient lighting
The cabin combines sporty styling with premium features, making it suitable for both everyday driving and long journeys.
Engine and performance
Power comes from a 2.0 litre four cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine that produces 261 bhp and 400 Nm. Compared to the regular Kodiaq, this is an increase of 60 bhp and 80 Nm.
The engine is paired with a seven speed DSG dual clutch automatic gearbox and an all wheel drive system. Power is distributed between the front and rear wheels through an electro hydraulic multi plate clutch depending on road conditions. The Kodiaq RS can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds, while the top speed is 231 kmph.
It also gets:
- Progressive steering
- Dynamic Chassis Control Plus with multiple damping settings
- Slotted ventilated disc brakes
- Two piston brake callipers
These upgrades improve handling, braking and ride quality.
Kodiaq facelift also spotted testing
While deliveries of the Kodiaq RS have now started in India, Skoda is also working on a facelift for the standard Kodiaq overseas.
Recent spy images from Europe show the SUV testing with camouflage. The updated model is expected to receive revised split LED headlamps, a redesigned grille, new bumpers, fresh alloy wheels and updated LED tail lamps.
Inside, the dashboard layout is likely to stay similar, although Skoda could introduce updated software, refreshed graphics and small changes to the steering wheel and centre console.
Also read – Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Spotted Testing With Fresh Styling Updates Ahead Of Global Debut