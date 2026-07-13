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  • Hero Vida VX2 Plus 4.4kWh Launched in India With 187km Claimed Range Hero Vida VX2 Plus 4.4kWh Laun...

Hero Vida VX2 Plus 4.4kWh Launched in India With 187km Claimed Range

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Hero Vida has expanded the VX2 electric scooter lineup with a new 4.4kWh version. The latest model brings a bigger battery pack, more riding range and quicker home charging while keeping the same familiar design and features. It is meant for riders who want to travel longer distances before stopping to charge. The new variant is priced at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and will be available at Hero Vida dealerships by the end of July 2026.

Hero Vida VX2 Plus 4.4kWh: What’s New?

The biggest change is the larger battery pack. The scooter now uses two removable 2.2kWh batteries, taking the total battery capacity to 4.4kWh. Here are the key highlights:

  • Claimed IDC range of 187km
  • Dual removable 2.2kWh battery packs
  • New 1kW portable charger included as standard
  • Higher top speed of 90kmph
  • Available by the end of July 2026

The larger battery also means riders can charge less often during regular use.

Charging and Performance

Hero has also upgraded the portable charger. The new 1kW charger is much faster than the 580W charger offered with the 3.4kWh version.

SpecificationHero Vida VX2 Plus 4.4kWh
Battery Pack4.4kWh
Battery TypeTwo removable 2.2kWh units
Claimed IDC Range187km
Motor Output6kW
Torque26Nm
Top Speed90kmph
Portable Charger1kW
AC Charging (0 to 80%)3hr 17min
AC Charging (0 to 100%)5hr 8min
DC Fast Charging (0 to 80%)65 minutes
PriceRs 1.44 lakh (ex showroom)

The scooter continues with the same 6kW electric motor producing 26Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 3.1 seconds. Riders also get Eco, Ride and Sport riding modes, along with a Boost mode for quicker acceleration.

Features

Apart from the battery upgrade, the scooter offers the same equipment available on the VX2 Plus. Some notable features include:

  • 4.3 inch TFT display
  • Smartphone connectivity
  • Turn by turn navigation
  • OTA software updates
  • Reverse mode
  • Remote immobilisation
  • Ping My Scooter function
  • Vehicle statistics
  • Front disc brake
  • LED lighting
  • Front storage compartment

Hero also says its fast charging network now includes more than 6,000 charging stations across India.

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