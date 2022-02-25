2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Brochure Leaks!

It is no secret that Maruti Suzuki is working on an updated Wagon R for the year 2022. With the launch set to happen soon, the brochure of the 2022 Wagon R has been leaked! Though there are quite a few changes to the exterior and equipment, the major changes in the Wagon R will be the addition of new engines. Other than this, the new Wagon R will also get improved safety equipment. Let’s take a look at all the changes.

What to expect

The exterior design is more or less the same with the only change being the new alloy wheels and a dual-tone exterior body color option. The dual-tone color options are Gallant Red with black roof and Magma Grey with black roof. In the interior, there is no change for the single-tone color variants. However, variants with dual-tone exterior color will get Modern Grey Melange fabric. Talking about the engines, the old 1.0-liter engine will be replaced by the Dual-Jet K10C engine series with an idle start/stop feature.

It produces 65hp and 90 nm of torque. The 1.2L engine is going to be replaced by the new K10N 1.2L engine with an idle start/stop feature. This engine produces 90bhp of max power and 113Nm of max torque. The new Wagon R is claimed to return 25.19 km/l. Both the engines will come mated to a 5-speed manual and an AMT. The New Wagon R will come with a 17.78cm SmartPlay Studio system with navigation. The system is supported by 4 speakers.

It will also get steering-mounted controls. In terms of safety features, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be equipped with 12+ safety features. The 12+ safety features include Hill Hold Control for AMT variants, Dual Airbags from base variant, ABS with EBD, Seat Belt with Pre-tensioner and force limiter, seat belt reminder with buzzer, speed alert system, speed-sensitive auto door Lock, rear parking sensors, central locking, childproof rear door lock, security alarm, and front fog lamps.

There will be a slight bump in price by 10,000-15,000 over the outgoing model. The current price of the Wagon R is 5.18L for the base variant goes all the way up to 6.58L for the top variant.

Source